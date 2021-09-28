Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

This is the third time in a row that this rivalry has seen a late game-changing goal.
Last October, it was Alexis Mac Allister in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton. In February, Christian Benteke scored in the 95th minute as Palace won 2-1.
Both those games had something in common - Brighton deserved to win.
In those two games Brighton had 45 shots, with Palace scoring with three of their four efforts.
But this time it was the Seagulls who were fortunate to get a point.
'It feels like a win'
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton manager Graham Potter on the other hand was happy his side got a point with virtually the last kick of the game: "When you're 1-0 down going into the 96th minute and you score it feels like a win.
"It isn't, it's just a point but it's a well-earned point. It was a tight game. Nothing too much in it and we pushed in the second half and it's an amazing feeling to get the equaliser.
"I think that [Brighton not playing their best football] is credit to the opponent. They did what they did well. First half there weren't too many chances. They go ahead with a penalty.
"It was an even game if you look at the stats. I'm not going to be apologising for our point."
'Gutted'
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was understandably not too happy happy about conceding late in the game: "We are really gutted. We played a really good game.
"We may not have used the ball as well as we wanted to but we stopped them developing in the game. We were consistent and conceding a goal in the last kick of the game, it's something that is difficult to accept.
"When you're winning 1-0 anything can still happen. They pushed the tall guys up front and went with the long balls and we defended those situations well. We had the chance to score a second goal and when you don't take those chances it can get back to you and that unfortunately happened to us today."
'Football is nothing without fans'
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Maupay, who celebrated by cupping his ears in front of the Palace fans, clashed with Zaha on the halfway line as Palace were ready to take the kick-off.
"Football is nothing without fans and some involvement with players," said Maupay. "The atmosphere was really tough and when I scored, I looked at Zaha and smiled at him because when he scored his penalty he celebrated and he gave some to our fans.
"I won't say what he said and what I said but you know how it is on the pitch with players sometimes. You give banter on the pitch sometimes and it was the perfect time to give him something."
Boisterous end at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Brighton players and Crystal Palace fans goaded each other near the tunnel following a dramatic and fiery end to their Premier League draw at Selhurst Park.
Seagulls striker Neal Maupay scored a 95th-minute equaliser, cancelling out Wilfried Zaha's penalty, before being involved in a heated confrontation with Zaha as the game restarted.
Both sets of players then got in an argument as the final whistle went.
Afterwards, Brighton players heading down the tunnel had to run a gauntlet of home supporters, with a group of fans taunting the visitors - and getting the same back from some Albion players.
Brighton supporters broke through the advertising hoardings to celebrate their equaliser and a blue flare was thrown onto the pitch.
Good morning
Here we go again...
Brighton may have snatched a point at the death at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace last night, but failure to win cost them a chance to go top of the Premier League.
We'll have all the fall out, plus build up to the Champions League action, which kicks off tonight.
There is a big clash in Paris, as Man City meet PSG, while Liverpool go to Porto.
Good morning
Here we go again...
Brighton may have snatched a point at the death at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace last night, but failure to win cost them a chance to go top of the Premier League.
We'll have all the fall out, plus build up to the Champions League action, which kicks off tonight.
There is a big clash in Paris, as Man City meet PSG, while Liverpool go to Porto.