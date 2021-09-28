Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

This is the third time in a row that this rivalry has seen a late game-changing goal.

Last October, it was Alexis Mac Allister in the 90th minute to rescue a 1-1 draw for Brighton. In February, Christian Benteke scored in the 95th minute as Palace won 2-1.

Both those games had something in common - Brighton deserved to win.

In those two games Brighton had 45 shots, with Palace scoring with three of their four efforts.

But this time it was the Seagulls who were fortunate to get a point.