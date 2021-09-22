EFL Cup reaction - Man City & Liverpool through; Everton & Watford out

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Another result that stands out is Brentford's win over League Two strugglers Oldham, with Marcus Forss scoring four times for the hosts.

The Finland striker, 22, put the Bees in front from the penalty spot on three minutes, after Yoane Wissa was fouled.

He had completed his hat-trick by half-time, and his fourth goal made it 6-0 after Wissa and a Raphael Diarra own goal stretched the Bees' lead.

Wissa wrapped up a comfortable victory with a late bicycle kick.