SWPL

Watch: SWPL1 - Celtic v Hibernian

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matthew Reed

All times stated are UK

  1. Ouch!

    Celtic 0-0 Hibernian

    Hibs are getting into a good rhythm, particularly on their left-hand side, Rachael Boyle chips the ball into the box but in an attempt to reach the ball Colette Cavanagh and Alexa Coyle clash heads.

    Thankfully both are up and seem fine.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Hibernian

    The game is settling into a decent pattern, both sides intent on getting the ball up the pitch quickly on the attack.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Hibernian

    Strong start from Celtic as Tegan Bowie and Mengyu Shen link up well before the former floats the ball in and finds Charlie Wellings.

    The forwards header drifts just wide of the far post.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. KICK-OFF

    Celtic 0-0 Hibernian

    We're under way in Airdrie

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. LINE-UPS from Penny Cars Stadium

    Celtic v Hibernian (12:30)

    After their impactful contributions from the bench against Glasgow City both Mengyu Shen and Olivia Chance are in from the start.

    View more on twitter

    Hibs make four changes from the team that started their win against Motherwell last time out.

    Out go Emily Mutch, Kirsty Morrison, Shannon Leishman and Katie Rice.

    In come Siobhan Hunter, Leah Eddie, Eilidh Adams and Amy Gallacher

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Welcome back

    Celtic v Hibernian (12:30)

    After some teams had last weekend off for the international break the SWPL1 action returns this weekend and we've got a cracking live match in store with Celtic welcoming Hibernian to the Penny Cars Stadium

    Both sides are unbeaten in this early stage of the season and Celtic have the chance to usurp Hibs at the top of the table with a win today.

    You can watch the whole exchange live at the top of this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top