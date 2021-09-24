Live

Scottish League Cup reaction & weekend build-up

preview
82
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jack Herrall

All times stated are UK

  1. McGlynn upbeat after cup exit

    There was no one dancing in the streets of Raith last night but manager John McGlynn had no regrets after his side’s cup exit.

    Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match Raith boss McGlynn said: "I've not got any complaints, the best team won.

    "They were worthy of three goals. I thought our guys put everything into it.

    "We managed to keep them at bay for a large spell. Jamie MacDonald wasn't making save after save. You can always do better, but I'm delighted with our run in the League Cup.

    "We'll learn from this and we'll be better for it."

    John McGlynn shakes hand with Postecoglou after the match
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: John McGlynn shakes hand with Postecoglou after the match
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Celtic ease past Raith Rovers

    Celtic saw off Championship side Raith Rovers with a comfortable 3-0 win, with goals courtesy of Jota, Liel Abada and David Turnbull. For our full match report click here

    Liel Abada celebrates his goal last night
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Liel Abada celebrates his goal last night
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to the place to be for reaction to last night’s League Cup results and all the build-up to this weekend’s Scottish football action.

    Stick with us!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top