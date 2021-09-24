Scottish League Cup reaction & weekend build-up

There was no one dancing in the streets of Raith last night but manager John McGlynn had no regrets after his side’s cup exit.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound after the match Raith boss McGlynn said: "I've not got any complaints, the best team won.

"They were worthy of three goals. I thought our guys put everything into it.

"We managed to keep them at bay for a large spell. Jamie MacDonald wasn't making save after save. You can always do better, but I'm delighted with our run in the League Cup.

"We'll learn from this and we'll be better for it."