Former England forward Jimmy Greaves dies - reaction

Greaves began his career with Chelsea before spells at AC Milan, Spurs and West Ham.

He scored 269 goals in 379 games for Tottenham and holds the record for the most goals in a season for Spurs with 37 in 1962-63.

A member of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 games for England.

A Tottenham statement read: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

