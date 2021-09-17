Europa League & Conference League reaction - West Ham only British team to win

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Meanwhile, Tottenham were cursing their luck as they lost more players to injury in their Europa Conference League draw at Rennes.

Spurs made eight changes from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace with only Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Japhet Tanganga retaining their places, but midfielder Moura and winger Steven Bergwijn had to limp off.

Spurs opened the scoring when Moura's low cross was deflected into his own net by Rennes defender Loic Bade, only for the hosts to equalise when Flavien Tait curled past Pierluigi Gollini from the edge of the box.

Rennes had the better chances in the second half and took the lead on 72 minutes through a close-range Gaetan Laborde finish, before substitute Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the bottom corner from Matt Doherty's cross four minutes later to rescue a point for a much-changed Spurs side.