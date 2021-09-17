Live
Europa League & Conference League reaction - West Ham only British team to win
viewing this page
'This young team will learn' - Leicester blow two-goal lead to draw with Napoli
'This young team will learn' - Leicester blow two-goal lead to draw with Napoli
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media EPA/ShutterstockCopyright: EPA/Shutterstock EPA/ShutterstockCopyright: EPA/Shutterstock
- Rangers 0-2 Lyon
- Leicester City 2-2 Napoli
- Real Betis 4-3 Celtic
- Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham
- Rennes 2-2 Tottenham
Spurs suffer injuries as they fight back for draw in France
Rennes 2-2 Tottenham
Meanwhile, Tottenham were cursing their luck as they lost more players to injury in their Europa Conference League draw at Rennes.
Spurs made eight changes from Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace with only Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Japhet Tanganga retaining their places, but midfielder Moura and winger Steven Bergwijn had to limp off.
Spurs opened the scoring when Moura's low cross was deflected into his own net by Rennes defender Loic Bade, only for the hosts to equalise when Flavien Tait curled past Pierluigi Gollini from the edge of the box.
Rennes had the better chances in the second half and took the lead on 72 minutes through a close-range Gaetan Laborde finish, before substitute Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found the bottom corner from Matt Doherty's cross four minutes later to rescue a point for a much-changed Spurs side.
Celtic let lead slip to lose thriller
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic
And a makeshift Celtic side let a two-goal lead slip as they fell to defeat against Real Betis in a Europa League thriller.
The visitors - back in Seville 18 years on from Uefa Cup final defeat - roared ahead with an Albian Ajeti finish and Josip Juranovic penalty, with Jota missing a golden chance for a third.
It proved pivotal as Juanmi's double helped Betis turn the tie with a four-goal blitz in 21 minutes. Anthony Ralston netted a late header but Celtic could not find a leveller.
Juan Miranda and Bruno Iglesias contributed Betis' other goals as defeat in the opening game leaves Celtic third in Group G after Bayer Leverkusen fought back to beat Ferencvaros 2-1 in Germany.
Rangers suffer rare European group defeat
Rangers 0-2 Lyon
As for the Scottish contingent, Rangers suffered a rare Europa League group defeat after being undone by Lyon in their Group A opener.
Cameroon forward Karl Toko Ekambi arced a stunning 23rd-minute opener before an attempted clearance rebounded off James Tavernier into his own net at Ibrox.
Joe Aribo, Ryan Kent and John Lundstram passed up first-half chances, while Tavernier's free-kick crashed off the woodwork at 2-0.
However, a composed showing from Lyon ensured they claimed victory.
Leicester let 2-0 lead slip to draw at home
Leicester City 2-2 Napoli
Leicester gave away a two-goal lead over Napoli to draw their Europa League opener at King Power Stadium.
Napoli's Victor Osimhen scored twice in the second half after Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes had given Leicester a 2-0 lead.
Osimhen's exquisite touch past Kasper Schmeichel reduced the deficit, before he completed the comeback with a header in the 87th minute.
Perez had opened the scoring with a volley from Barnes' cross before the winger fired in Leicester's second shortly after summer signing Patson Daka had a goal ruled out for offside.
The hosts looked set to take pole position in Group C, but Osimhen dealt a late blow before Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second booking.
Hammers open with dominant win
Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham
West Ham opened their Europa League campaign with a Group H win at Dinamo Zagreb.
Michail Antonio and Declan Rice scored either side of half-time as the Hammers announced themselves in the competition with a dominant performance against the Croatian champions.
It ensured that David Moyes' side continued their unbeaten start to the campaign, and barring qualifying games, delivered a first victory in Europe since 1999.
Thursday's European results
And firstly, here's a recap of how the British teams got on:
Good morning...
...and welcome to today's live page on reaction to Thursday's Europa League matches and a mixed night for the British contingent as they kicked off their group campaign, while Tottenham drew their Europa Conference League opener.
We'll also bring you all the latest from Friday's Premier League news conferences.