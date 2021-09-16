Live

Champions League reaction - Goals galore as Liverpool & Man City win

preview
3,365
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Deja-vu

    Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

    The national press have gone big on events in the red half of Merseyside, so that's where we'll begin.

    In many ways, it felt like we had been here before...

    Klopp
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Red delight'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Anfield of dreams'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Jor dropper'

    Thursday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Comeback kid'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Paper talk

    Thursday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Good morning

    What a night! The Champions League is certainly back with a bang!

    We had huge drama and excitement across the continent, especially in the north west of England.

    We'll be bringing you all the reaction...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top