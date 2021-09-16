Champions League reaction - Goals galore as Liverpool & Man City win

The national press have gone big on events in the red half of Merseyside, so that's where we'll begin. In many ways, it felt like we had been here before...
Mantej Mann and Harry De Cosemo
Deja-vu
Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
'Red delight'
The Daily Telegraph
'Anfield of dreams'
The Guardian
'Jor dropper'
Metro
'Comeback kid'
The Daily Mail
Paper talk
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
What a night! The Champions League is certainly back with a bang!
We had huge drama and excitement across the continent, especially in the north west of England.
We'll be bringing you all the reaction...