Arsenal's Nikita Parris
Women's Champions League: Arsenal v Koge

preview
Andrew Aloia

  1. Post update

    Arsenal 0-0 Koge

    Koge have looked bright in these early few minutes.

    They are having some joy down the left-hand side. On three occasions an inviting ball is sent into the box. Koge's issue is that no-one has been there to meet them.

  2. KICK-OFF

    Arsenal 0-0 Koge

    And off we go...

  3. Post update

    Arsenal v Koge (20:00 GMT)

    Both sides have emerged from the tunnel.

    The Women's Champions League anthem rings out across Meadow Park. We are just minutes away from kick-off now.

  4. Post update

    Since that draw, Arsenal have suffered a major injury blow with Leah Williamson out with hamstring problem. Fears are that she will not be back until after Christmas.

  5. Post update

    Since beating Koge last week, Arsenal have had their perfect start to the Women's Super League season ended by north London rivals Tottenham.

    It took a late Vivianne Miedema goal to salvage a point for the Gunners.

    You can watch the highlights below.

    Video content

    Video caption: WSL highlights: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Arsenal
  6. We meet again...

    Arsenal celebrate one of their five goals against Koge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's only been a week since these two sides last met, but let's recap all the same.

    Arsenal dominated 80% possession against the Danish champions and ended up cruising to a 5-1 victory.

    Goals came from five different sources, with Steph Catley, Nikita Parris, Caitlin Foord, Anna Patten and Jordan Nobbs on the scoresheet.

    The Gunners dominated every aspect of the game, but there is no denying that a stubborn Koge side did make things awkward at times.

  7. Team news

    Arsenal v Koge (20:00 GMT)

    Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall makes six changes from the side that drew against Tottenham on Saturday.

    Lydia Williams starts in goal, Jen Beattie returns from a spell out and Caitlin Foord is up front with Nikita Parris and Beth Mead.

    It's a strong bench with Vivianne Miedema and Steph Catley among the substitutes. Sixteen-year-old midfielder Halle Houssein is also among them.

    Koge stick with the same side that was beaten by Arsenal last week. Will they fare any better?

  8. Welcome

    Arsenal v Koge (20:00 GMT)

    Arsenal are back in Women's Champions League action tonight.

    After beating Koge last week in Denmark, the Women's Super League leaders welcome the Elitedivisionen champions to London for this one.

  9. Post update

    It was all high fives for Arsenal last week...

    Arsenal celebrate against Koge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Can they do it against the Danish champions?

    Koge v Arsenal action shot
    Copyright: EPA
