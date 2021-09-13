Premier League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Oh and down in London, Romelu Lukaku hit a brace in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Belgian scored his first ever goals at the stadium either side of a Mateo Kovacic strike as Thomas Tuchel's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

"It's my dream since I was 11. I've worked hard for this moment," said Lukaku.

He added: "I was up and down at the start [of my career] but I've found a certain consistency in the last three years. With experience and hard work, I just keep on working.

"It's a good start but we have to keep working. We know this year's going to be very competitive. A lot of teams are going to be fighting for the title."