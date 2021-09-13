Premier League reaction

Oh and down in London, Romelu Lukaku hit a brace in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa. The Belgian scored his first ever goals at the stadium either side of a Mateo Kovacic strike as Thomas Tuchel's side maintained their unbeaten start to the season. "It's my dream since I was 11. I've worked hard for this moment," said Lukaku. He added: "I was up and down at the start [of my career] but I've found a certain consistency in the last three years. With experience and hard work, I just keep on working. "It's a good start but we have to keep working. We know this year's going to be very competitive. A lot of teams are going to be fighting for the title."
Lukaku's Chelsea dream
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa
Just the 12 years gone in the blink of an eye eh?
But it felt a bit like old times at Old Trafford on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle.
The 36-year-old was making his first appearance for the club since 2009 and was clinical as ever.
"I didn't expect to score two goals," the Portugal legend said.
"I expected one but not two. It was an unbelievable moment."
Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games goals for United between 2003, when he joined as a teenager, and 2009, when he went to Real Madrid for £80m.
In the next 12 years he scored 551 goals for Real and Juventus before a surprise £12.8m move back to United on deadline day.
Returning stars make their mark
Talking of returning Premier League heroes....
Wasn't it great to see Joachim Andersen doing the business in Crystal Palace's 3-0 win over Spurs at the weekend....
Only joking, as well as Andersen and the Eagles played, how could we not start by giving a mention to this chap.
Good morning
The school holidays are over, the September international break has been and gone and the Premier League, with some old, new and returning stars, is in full swing.
Hope you've had a good weekend and like me are getting used to slightly darker mornings.