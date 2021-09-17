Europa League reaction & Scottish Premiership build-up

As for Rangers, Steven Gerrard's side welcomed Ligue 1 Lyon to Ibrox in their group opener.
But the Scottish champions were undone by a stunning first-half goal from Karl Toko Ekambi before James Tavernier's own goal in the second period.
Gerrad's men have now won just one of their five European games this season and have lost four of their 11 games in all competitions this term.
Rangers fans, let us know your thoughts on the game
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
There's no doubt new Celtic boss Postecoglou has improved the side as an attacking force, but there is cause for concern with the backline.
Just one away win in five games so far this season for the Parkhead club and a tricky trip away to Livingston is on the horizon this Sunday.
Celtic fans, how are you feeling heading into that one? Let us know
'McGregor Celtic's biggest miss'
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Sportsound
The biggest miss for Celtic was Callum McGregor. Ismaila Soro is nowhere near McGregor's level in terms of intelligence to play the position, quality on the ball, energy, and leadership. It's a huge loss.
The difficulty for Celtic this season is they have had so many defensive partnerships and you need to allow a pairing to grow.
'Moving forward there are good signs' - Postecoglou
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was keen to focus on the positives post-match, with his side displaying the kind of attacking football he aspires to despite having little to show for it.
"I couldn't ask any more from the players, the football we played was exactly the type of team we want to be," Postecoglou told Celtic TV.
"I don't think there was much between the teams. We probably had an equal amount of chances and they took more than we did.
"There are areas we still want to improve, but when you come away from home and score three goals and create many more chances apart from that, I think moving forward there are some good signs here."
'It's about getting balance right'
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
Playing two holding midfielders away from home in Europe is the way most managers would set up, but Postecoglou won't change.
Soro needs help in that role from another defensive type midfielder to provide more solidity. Then you might stop losing as many goals, but you may not score as many. It's getting that balance right.
Celtic surrender two-goal lead in Betis thriller
Real Betis 4-3 Celtic (Thurs)
Celtic got their Europa League campaign underway earlier in the evening with a trip to Real Betis.
It all started so well for Ange Postecoglou's side as they took a two-goal lead through Albian Ajeti's opener and Josip Juranovic's penalty.
But a manic four-goal blitz from the La Liga outfit turned the game around completely, with Anthony Ralston's late header only a consolation.
A disappointing night for Celtic, but what a game for the neutral! More of the same in the rest of the competition would be lovely.
Hello... again
It doesn't feel like too long since we left you, but here we are back again as we look ahead to another big weekend of Scottish Premiership drama.
As ever, we'll take you around the grounds - but first, there was the small matter of Europa League matchday one last night.
Let's look back on Thursday's action as both Scotland's representatives suffered opening group defeats.
