Europa League reaction & Scottish Premiership build-up

As for Rangers, Steven Gerrard's side welcomed Ligue 1 Lyon to Ibrox in their group opener.

But the Scottish champions were undone by a stunning first-half goal from Karl Toko Ekambi before James Tavernier's own goal in the second period.

Gerrad's men have now won just one of their five European games this season and have lost four of their 11 games in all competitions this term.

Rangers fans, let us know your thoughts on the game @BBCSpotScot...