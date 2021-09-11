Celtic v Ross County
Live

Listen: Celtic 0-0 Ross County - still goalless at Parkhead

preview
6,057
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Martin Watt

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

    Another big chance for Dundee United. Peter Pawlett plays a one-two with Ian Harkes, the space opens up for him, but he balloons his shot over the bar.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Liel Abada's hit the woodwork again!

    The Israeli winger lashes a half volley towards goal, the ball takes a knick and crashes off the County crossbar.

    Big 10 minutes this for County.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    County are starting to pose a bit of a threat here.

    Jack Burroughs nips in front of Greg Taylor and charges into the Celtic box, but his strike is quite a bit wide of Joe Hart's near post.

    Cross across goal would've been a better option.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Dons lacking cutting edge

    Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen continue to dominate possession despite being a goal down but few chances are being created by either side.

    A Lewis Ferguson shot from just inside the area is comfortably palmed over by Liam Kelly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Oofftt! If Ross Callachan gets a toe to that cross it could easily be 1-0 to County.

    Against the run of play, Blair Spittal whips a ball in but Callachan is inches away from connecting.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. GOAL Alloa Athletic 1-0 Falkirk

    Euan Henderson

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. GOAL Kelty Hearts 0-1 Elgin City

    Archie MacPhee (pen)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. CLOSE!

    St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

    Best chance of the game for Dundee United.

    Peter Pawlett makes another driving run down the left, knocks the ball through to Ian Harkes whose shot is saved but deflects towards goal, and Joe Shaughnessy has to head off the line.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. GOAL Ayr United 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic

    Nikolay Todorov

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Injury blow for Livingston's Sibbald

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Injury blow for Livingston. Craig Sibbald leaves the pitch on a stretcher and Odin Bailey comes on. Sibbald seemed to get injured off the ball while Bruce Anderson was having that effort at goal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    David Turnbull sets his sights on goal 25 yards out and drills a low shot towards the bottom-left corner.

    But the ball ripples the the wrong side of the near-post netting.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL Ayr United 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic

    Cameron Salkeld

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. GOAL Albion Rovers 1-0 Cowdenbeath

    Maxwell Wright

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Dundee 0-0 Livingston

    Livingston's first effort at goal is a solid and straight strike by Bruce Anderson that Adam Legzdins collects. The visitors have not had an abundance of possession in attacking areas and Anderson was right to take the shot on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Albian Ajeti, you have to do better there.

    A lovely breakaway sees the Swiss striker slipped through and he tries to open his body up Thierry Henry style, but it's a really tame effort straight at Ross Laidlaw.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United

    Both sides struggling to get shots on target - none from either side so far.

    Dundee Utd's Marc McNulty and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath battle for the ball
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dundee Utd's Marc McNulty and St Mirren's Jamie McGrath battle for the ball
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen

    Kevin van Veen

    Motherwell goal graphic
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Kevin van Veen meets Kaiyne Woolery's cross at the back post with no real attempt from Aberdeen's defence to mark him.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Aberdeen go close

    Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen finally manage to create two golden chances in quick succession.

    Funso Ojo cannot quite reach a great cross from Jack MacKenzie and then Marley Watkins finds his attempts collected by Liam Kelly from five yards out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. GOAL Peterhead 3-1 Clyde

    Russell McLean

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. CLOSE!

    Celtic 0-0 Ross County

    Absolutely everything is coming from Jota.

    The winger drives at the County defence, plays a one-two with Greg Taylor but lashes a finish from a tight angle over.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top