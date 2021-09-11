Listen: Celtic 0-0 Ross County - still goalless at Parkhead

Another big chance for Dundee United. Peter Pawlett plays a one-two with Ian Harkes, the space opens up for him, but he balloons his shot over the bar.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Liel Abada's hit the woodwork again!
The Israeli winger lashes a half volley towards goal, the ball takes a knick and crashes off the County crossbar.
Big 10 minutes this for County.
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
County are starting to pose a bit of a threat here.
Jack Burroughs nips in front of Greg Taylor and charges into the Celtic box, but his strike is quite a bit wide of Joe Hart's near post.
Cross across goal would've been a better option.
Dons lacking cutting edge
Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen continue to dominate possession despite being a goal down but few chances are being created by either side.
A Lewis Ferguson shot from just inside the area is comfortably palmed over by Liam Kelly.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Oofftt! If Ross Callachan gets a toe to that cross it could easily be 1-0 to County.
Against the run of play, Blair Spittal whips a ball in but Callachan is inches away from connecting.
GOAL Alloa Athletic 1-0 Falkirk
Euan Henderson
GOAL Kelty Hearts 0-1 Elgin City
Archie MacPhee (pen)
CLOSE!
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United
Best chance of the game for Dundee United.
Peter Pawlett makes another driving run down the left, knocks the ball through to Ian Harkes whose shot is saved but deflects towards goal, and Joe Shaughnessy has to head off the line.
GOAL Ayr United 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic
Nikolay Todorov
Injury blow for Livingston's Sibbald
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Injury blow for Livingston. Craig Sibbald leaves the pitch on a stretcher and Odin Bailey comes on. Sibbald seemed to get injured off the ball while Bruce Anderson was having that effort at goal.
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
David Turnbull sets his sights on goal 25 yards out and drills a low shot towards the bottom-left corner.
But the ball ripples the the wrong side of the near-post netting.
GOAL Ayr United 2-0 Dunfermline Athletic
Cameron Salkeld
GOAL Albion Rovers 1-0 Cowdenbeath
Maxwell Wright
Dundee 0-0 Livingston
Livingston's first effort at goal is a solid and straight strike by Bruce Anderson that Adam Legzdins collects. The visitors have not had an abundance of possession in attacking areas and Anderson was right to take the shot on.
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Albian Ajeti, you have to do better there.
A lovely breakaway sees the Swiss striker slipped through and he tries to open his body up Thierry Henry style, but it's a really tame effort straight at Ross Laidlaw.
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United
Both sides struggling to get shots on target - none from either side so far.
GOAL Motherwell 1-0 Aberdeen
Kevin van Veen
Kevin van Veen meets Kaiyne Woolery's cross at the back post with no real attempt from Aberdeen's defence to mark him.
Aberdeen go close
Motherwell 0-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen finally manage to create two golden chances in quick succession.
Funso Ojo cannot quite reach a great cross from Jack MacKenzie and then Marley Watkins finds his attempts collected by Liam Kelly from five yards out.
GOAL Peterhead 3-1 Clyde
Russell McLean
CLOSE!
Celtic 0-0 Ross County
Absolutely everything is coming from Jota.
The winger drives at the County defence, plays a one-two with Greg Taylor but lashes a finish from a tight angle over.
St Mirren 0-0 Dundee United
