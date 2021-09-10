Scottish Premiership
Scottish Premiership weekend build-up & preview

preview
Nick McPheat

  1. A reminder of the table...

    It's been a fortnight after all so, in case you've forgotten, here's how it stands.

    Just look at the top of that table. Both Hibs and Hearts on 10 points each after four games played and the pair go head to head on Sunday.

    That has got serious potential to be an epic at Tynecastle!

    Scot Prem table
  2. Edinburgh derby concludes weekend

    Saturday's fixtures
    Image caption: Five games take place tomorrow, including Rangers' early trip to St Johnstone
    Sunday fixtures
    Image caption: A top-of-the-table Edinburgh derby closes the show on Sunday
  3. Gameweek five incoming...

    After a pretty successful international break in the end, the Scottish Premiership is back!

    It's gameweek five and there looks to be a couple of crackers on the card.

    We'll be building up to it all this Friday as we go around the grounds.

    Let's go!

    Boyce & Newell
    Image caption: The first league meeting in over 18 months between Hearts & Hibs takes place this Sunday
