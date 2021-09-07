Ian Baraclough, Robert Page, Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate
Live

World Cup qualifiers - England, Wales & NI news conferences

preview
139
viewing this page

Brazil-Argentina controversy will make clubs 'nervous' to release players says Aston Villa CEO

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good afternoon...

    ...and welcome to what will be a busy live page on the build-up to the latest World Cup qualifiers.

    Scotland are preparing for what midfielder Callum McGregor has described as a "must-not-lose game" in Austria later (19:45 BST).

    And Wales, England and Northern Ireland are about to hold news conferences to look ahead to their games on Wednesday.

    For the next two hours we'll be bringing you all the latest updates, so grab some lunch and make yourself comfortable.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top