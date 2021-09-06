World Cup qualifiers & international friendlies reaction

However, the Argentine Football Association said their national team had complied with all the health protocols.

Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that health officials could have resolved the situation earlier and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was disappointed a resolution could not be found before the game got under way.

"It makes me very sad," he said. "I am not looking for any culprit. If something happened or did not happen, it was not the time to make that intervention.

"It should have been a party for everyone, to enjoy the best players in the world. I would like the people of Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to defend my players.

"At no time were we notified that they couldn't play the match. We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too."