World Cup qualifiers & international friendlies reaction

However, the Argentine Football Association said their national team had complied with all the health protocols.
Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that health officials could have resolved the situation earlier and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was disappointed a resolution could not be found before the game got under way.
"It makes me very sad," he said. "I am not looking for any culprit. If something happened or did not happen, it was not the time to make that intervention.
"It should have been a party for everyone, to enjoy the best players in the world. I would like the people of Argentina to understand that as a coach I have to defend my players.
"At no time were we notified that they couldn't play the match. We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too."
'From the first moment, the directions were not fulfilled'
Around one hour after Brazil's World Cup qualifier with Argentina was stopped and while Brazil players organised an impromptu training session on the pitch in Sao Paulo, South American football's governing body Conmebol said in a statement: "By decision of the match referee, the match organized by Fifa between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.
"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations."
Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival.
"We got to this point because everything that ANVISA directed, from the first moment, was not fulfilled," Antonio Barra Torres, director at Brazil's health regulator Anvisa, said on Brazilian television, according to AFP.
"[The four players] were directed to remain isolated while awaiting deportation, but they did not comply. They went to the stadium and they entered the field, in a series of breaches," the official added.
Health officials walk on to field to stop game
Argentina walked off the pitch at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo after Brazilian health officials came out to stop the game.
The dramatic intervention came hours after Brazil's health authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine.
Although it did not name the four, the players with Premier League clubs are Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, and Giovani lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur. Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero all started the game.
From the predictable to the extraordinary
So, an uneventful friendly win for Northern Ireland, more Gareth Bale heroics for Wales and a predictable win for England over Andorra. Nothing out of the ordinary there.
But there were two extraordinary stories from Sunday's international games in Brazil and Guinea.
Firstly, Brazil's World Cup qualifier at home to Argentina was abandoned just minutes after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they believe broke quarantine rules.
Wales made the ideal start as the first of two Bale penalties gave them an early lead, but they unravelled in two calamitous first-half minutes as goals from Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko put Belarus in front.
Lisakovich scored from the spot after Chris Gunter was penalised for a raised foot, before an unmarked Sedko punished shambolic defending from Wales, who were fortunate not to be further behind at half-time.
Bale scored his second penalty to bring Wales level midway through the second half and, in the third of four minutes of injury time, the captain came to his country's rescue with a low shot that squirmed under Belarus goalkeeper Sergei Chernik and into the net.
Ferguson strike gives NI friendly win
Estonia 0-1 Northern Ireland
Mark Sterling
BBC Sport NI
A sensational long-range strike from Shane Ferguson gave much-changed Northern Ireland a 1-0 win over Estonia in a drab friendly in Tallinn.
The Rotherham winger had come off the bench and taken the captain's armband on what was his 50th international cap.
It was a rare flash of quality in what was an otherwise uneventful and uninspiring encounter.
Northern Ireland must now prepare for Wednesday's vital World Cup qualifier at home to second-placed Switzerland.
Bale hat-trick sees Wales fight back for Belarus win
Belarus 2-3 Wales
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales
Gareth Bale completed a match-winning hat-trick deep in injury time to spare Wales from embarrassment against Belarus in Russia and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Wales made the ideal start as the first of two Bale penalties gave them an early lead, but they unravelled in two calamitous first-half minutes as goals from Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko put Belarus in front.
Lisakovich scored from the spot after Chris Gunter was penalised for a raised foot, before an unmarked Sedko punished shambolic defending from Wales, who were fortunate not to be further behind at half-time.
Bale scored his second penalty to bring Wales level midway through the second half and, in the third of four minutes of injury time, the captain came to his country's rescue with a low shot that squirmed under Belarus goalkeeper Sergei Chernik and into the net.
Lingard scores twice in England win
England 4-0 Andorra
Jesse Lingard gave England an early lead against Andorra at Wembley before three goals in the last 18 minutes saw Gareth Southgate's men secure a 4-0 victory.
Lingard claimed his second while substitute Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot and Bukayo Saka also got on the scoresheet to maintain England's 100% start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.
They are top of Group I after five games, five points clear of Poland.
Good morning...
...and welcome to today's live page, where we'll talk about an unusual weekend of international football and bring you the latest football updates.
England and Wales both won in Sunday's World Cup qualifiers, while Northern Ireland won their friendly with Estonia.
But two bizarre stories unfolded around games in South America and Africa. Stick with us and we'll explain all.