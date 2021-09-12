SWPL
Watch: SWPL1 - Hamilton v Rangers & Celtic v Glasgow City

Matthew Reed

All times stated are UK

  2. CLOSE!

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    Right from the start Rangers burst forward and Lizzie Arnot play a dangerous cross in from the left.

    Megan Quinn diverts it just wide of her own goal for a corner.

  3. KICK-OFF

    Hamilton Academical 0-0 Rangers

    We're underway at New Douglas Park

  5. Spartans comeback to defeat Hearts

    FT: Spartans 3-1 Hearts

    Spartans also grabbed their first three points of the season as they came from behind to beat Hearts.

    Claire Delworth had given the visitors the lead but goals from Becky Galbraith, Kat Smart and Alana Marshall rounded off a fantastic second-half display.

  6. Aberdeen claim first win

    FT: Partick Thistle 0-2 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen got their first win of the season against fellow promoted side Partick Thistle earlier this afternoon.

    After a scrappy first half the visitors came to life with Eva Thomson giving them the lead before Mya Christie secured the points deep into injury time.

  7. SWPL round two

    Welcome back for another set of live SWPL action!

    You have a choice of watching this afternoon with Hamilton Academical taking on Rangers on BBC Sport Scotland, while Celtic face Glasgow City on BBC Alba and both are available to watch at the top of this page.

    We'll also give you updates from Motherwell v Hibernian but first lets bring you news of the earlier results in SWPL1.

