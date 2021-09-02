Live

Ronaldo breaks goals record, Scotland lose - international reaction

  1. Ronaldo breaks record - and Irish hearts

    Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland

    Let's start in Faro, where Ronaldo headed two late goals to break the international goals record and snatch a 2-1 victory for Portugal against Republic of Ireland.

    A famous Irish win looked on the cards as John Egan's header in first-half injury time kept them ahead until the 89th minute.

    But Ronaldo levelled in the closing seconds of normal time before his winning header in the 96th minute.

  2. Record breaker

    They say you can't keep a good man down, yet Republic of Ireland managed to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for 89 minutes.

    But even that was not enough as the Manchester United man left it late to - win the game and break the world record for goals scored in men's international football in the most dramatic of circumstances.

    Stand by for all the reaction from Faro, as well as reaction to a crucial World Cup qualifying defeat for Scotland in Denmark and a friendly draw for Wales in Finland.

    We will also look ahead to tonight's qualifiers as England face Hungary and Northern Ireland take on Lithuania.

    Let's go!

    Ronaldo celebrates after Portugal's win against Ireland
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. Good morning

    Men's international goals record?

    Completed it mate.

    Ronaldo scoring a header against Republic of Ireland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Ronaldo scoring a header against Republic of Ireland
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Ronaldo celebrating
    Copyright: Getty Images
