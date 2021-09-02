Ronaldo breaks goals record, Scotland lose - international reaction

Let's start in Faro, where Ronaldo headed two late goals to break the international goals record and snatch a 2-1 victory for Portugal against Republic of Ireland.
A famous Irish win looked on the cards as John Egan's header in first-half injury time kept them ahead until the 89th minute.
But Ronaldo levelled in the closing seconds of normal time before his winning header in the 96th minute.
Record breaker
They say you can't keep a good man down, yet Republic of Ireland managed to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for 89 minutes.
But even that was not enough as the Manchester United man left it late to - win the game and break the world record for goals scored in men's international football in the most dramatic of circumstances.
Stand by for all the reaction from Faro, as well as reaction to a crucial World Cup qualifying defeat for Scotland in Denmark and a friendly draw for Wales in Finland.
We will also look ahead to tonight's qualifiers as England face Hungary and Northern Ireland take on Lithuania.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ronaldo breaks record - and Irish hearts
Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Let's start in Faro, where Ronaldo headed two late goals to break the international goals record and snatch a 2-1 victory for Portugal against Republic of Ireland.
A famous Irish win looked on the cards as John Egan's header in first-half injury time kept them ahead until the 89th minute.
But Ronaldo levelled in the closing seconds of normal time before his winning header in the 96th minute.
Record breaker
They say you can't keep a good man down, yet Republic of Ireland managed to keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet for 89 minutes.
But even that was not enough as the Manchester United man left it late to - win the game and break the world record for goals scored in men's international football in the most dramatic of circumstances.
Stand by for all the reaction from Faro, as well as reaction to a crucial World Cup qualifying defeat for Scotland in Denmark and a friendly draw for Wales in Finland.
We will also look ahead to tonight's qualifiers as England face Hungary and Northern Ireland take on Lithuania.
Let's go!
Good morning
Men's international goals record?
Completed it mate.