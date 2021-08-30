Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

'Solskjaer insists title rivals must not write off old Ronaldo'
Monday's back pages
The Guardian
Manchester United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo will relish the challenge of proving age is just a number on his Premier League return in today's Guardian.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'Ron will raise bar'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express lead on Paul Pogba hailing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.
ExpressCopyright: Express
Today's back pages
First let's take a look at what is making the headlines in some of the newspapers today...
Good morning
What a way for the Premier League to head into its first break! Manchester City piled misery on their former assistant manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea couldn't be separated at Anfield and Manchester United grabbed a late win at Wolves.
We'll have all the reaction for you, plus news on Cristiano Ronaldo as he edges closer to his Old Trafford return and more transfer news as it happens.
