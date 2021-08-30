Live

Premier League reaction & latest transfer news

preview
Monday's gossip

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Solskjaer insists title rivals must not write off old Ronaldo'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Manchester United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Cristiano Ronaldo will relish the challenge of proving age is just a number on his Premier League return in today's Guardian.

  2. 'Ron will raise bar'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express lead on Paul Pogba hailing the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

  3. Today's back pages

    First let's take a look at what is making the headlines in some of the newspapers today...

  4. Good morning

    What a way for the Premier League to head into its first break! Manchester City piled misery on their former assistant manager Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea couldn't be separated at Anfield and Manchester United grabbed a late win at Wolves.

    We'll have all the reaction for you, plus news on Cristiano Ronaldo as he edges closer to his Old Trafford return and more transfer news as it happens.

    Cristiano Ronaldo waves at fans
