Transfers latest, Europa League draw & Premier League news conferences

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. City players want Ronaldo to join

    Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  2. Could City seal Ronaldo coup?

    The Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
  3. Welcome to Ronchester

    The back pages

    Metro

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
  4. Post update

    Let's have a ganders at the national newspapers...

  5. Could Ronaldo really end up at Man City?

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    He's one of the greatest players of all time, but with a year left on his contract Juventus are prepared to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester City are one of the clubs to have made contact with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, with some reports suggesting personal terms have already been agreed.

    It raises the previously unlikely possibility that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could play for the city rivals of Manchester United, the English club for whom he starred under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009, and for Pep Guardiola, a manager synonymous with his great rival Lionel Messi.

  6. Ronnie's return?

    One place to start though.

    Are we set to have this man back in the Premier League?

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Morning all

    Looks like a busy one today.

    There are 16 Premier League news conferences coming our way, plus the England Under-21 squad announcement at 10:00 BST.

    We will also be following the draws for group stages of the Europa League (11:00 BST) and Europa Conference League (12:30 BST).

    So let's get this show on the road.

