Transfers latest, Europa League draw & Premier League news conferences

Manchester City are one of the clubs to have made contact with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, with some reports suggesting personal terms have already been agreed.
It raises the previously unlikely possibility that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could play for the city rivals of Manchester United, the English club for whom he starred under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009, and for Pep Guardiola, a manager synonymous with his great rival Lionel Messi.
Ronnie's return?
One place to start though.
Are we set to have this man back in the Premier League?
Morning all
Looks like a busy one today.
There are 16 Premier League news conferences coming our way, plus the England
Under-21 squad announcement at 10:00 BST.
We will also be following the draws for group stages of the Europa League (11:00 BST) and Europa Conference League (12:30 BST).
City players want Ronaldo to join
Could City seal Ronaldo coup?
Welcome to Ronchester
Let's have a ganders at the national newspapers...
Could Ronaldo really end up at Man City?
There are 16 Premier League news conferences coming our way, plus the England Under-21 squad announcement at 10:00 BST.
We will also be following the draws for group stages of the Europa League (11:00 BST) and Europa Conference League (12:30 BST).
So let's get this show on the road.