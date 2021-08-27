Transfers latest, Europa League draw & Premier League news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

He's one of the greatest players of all time, but with a year left on his contract Juventus are prepared to sell Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City are one of the clubs to have made contact with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes, with some reports suggesting personal terms have already been agreed.

It raises the previously unlikely possibility that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could play for the city rivals of Manchester United, the English club for whom he starred under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009, and for Pep Guardiola, a manager synonymous with his great rival Lionel Messi.