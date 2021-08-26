Transfer latest, Carabao Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

As you saw on most of today's back pages, the big breaking transfer news over the last 24 hours is actually a non-transfer, with Harry Kane saying he is staying at Tottenham after all.

Manchester City were keen to sign Kane, who believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer.

But Levy has refused to enter into negotiations for the striker, who now says he is "100% focused on helping the team achieve success".