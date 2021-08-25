Carabao Cup reaction & latest transfer news

I know exactly what you are saying Rob and Charlie. It's astronomical money. Saying that, I wonder what Real Madrid could make back commercially from having Kylian Mbappe in their ranks.

And obviously what could he help them go on to win? He'd be a dream signing for anyone, wouldn't he?

But if you could break the bank to sign any player for your club who would it be and why?

Let us know in the usual fashion.