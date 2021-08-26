Europa League play-off: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (0-2 agg)

Nervy moment for the home side as LASK wide man Rene Renner looks like he might have nipped in behind wing-back James Brown.
The hosts are screaming for a nudge on Brown's back, but no whistle comes and Reener's control is poor.
'Saints targeting LASK goalie'
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Sportsound
KICK-OFF
AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Celtic (agg 0-2)
A quick huddle from Celtic, in their dark green away kit, and away we go.
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
James Brown channels his inner Shaun Rooney at right-wing back, breaking through a couple of challenges before having a cross blocked behind.
Again the home crowd are on their feet, but the resulting corner comes to nothing.
Kane unlucky
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Sportsound
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
Better from the home side as a deep Glen Middleton free-kick isn't cleared and eventually falls to Chris Kane, but the striker's touch isn't good enough.
Just after, Rangers loanee Middleton presses LASK goalkeeper Alexander Schlager and blocks his kick out.
Big roar from the home crowd. Good early intent from the winger.
Glass 'can sense' occasion
Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19:45)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is in confident mood ahead of a huge match for his side.
"I think you can sense it, you can see it as you're driving in, the amount of people in the building already. We feel like we're for the challenge.
"You've got to just focus on the job in hand. There's a game we need to win. Whether you're play for a tenner, or millions, we want to win."
Glass also confirms a couple of signings are "imminent" but won't comment on rumours that forward Marley Watkins is in Aberdeen and on the verge of re-joining the club.
GREAT SAVE!
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
It's that man Hyunseok Hong again as the LASK midfielder goes on a mazy run and breaks through a challenge into the box.
The man from South Korea gets into the box and tries to finish, but goalkeeper Zander Clark makes a big early save.
A big night for the big man who has had a recall to the Scotland squad.
'Kyogo best through the middle'
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Pat Bonner
Former Celtic goalkeeper on BBC Sportsound
'Middleton will be key tonight'
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
James McFadden
Former Scotland forward on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: St Johnstone have to keep it tight and not give LASK any encouragement. Keeping clean sheets is what they're built on. Going forward, Middleton will be key tonight
St Johnstone have to keep it tight and not give LASK any encouragement. Keeping clean sheets is what they're built on. Going forward, Middleton will be key tonight
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
Slight warning early on for St Johnstone as midfielder Hyunseok Hong tries to hook an effort towards goal, but it falls a yard wide of goal.
The away side have started well.
Nakamura for Schmidt
St Johnstone 0-0 LASK (agg 1-1)
LASK have been forced into a late change, with striker Alexander Schmidt picking up a knock in the warm-up and being replaced with Keito Nakamura.
KICK-OFF
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1)
LASK kick-off at McDiarmid Park. Potentially historic night for the Saints...
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1)
It's a wonderful atmosphere at a packed McDiarmid Park as the teams enter the late Perthshire sunshine...
Middleton start 'no surprise'
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1)
James McFadden
Former St Johnstone forward on BBC Scotland
Quote Message: It's unfortunate for Gordon, but Rooney has played in the back three before. It's a big night for them. Middleton was excellent in the first leg, so no surprise he starts. It's an exciting line-up
It's unfortunate for Gordon, but Rooney has played in the back three before. It's a big night for them. Middleton was excellent in the first leg, so no surprise he starts. It's an exciting line-up
'Saints do have that threat'
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1, 19:00)
Richard Foster
Former St Johnstone defender on BBC Scotland
Quote Message: In the last game, O'Halloran and Middleton did very well. They do have that raw pace at the top end of the pitch. We saw them cause Galatasary and LASK problems, so they do have that threat. It will be a good night for them I'm sure
In the last game, O'Halloran and Middleton did very well. They do have that raw pace at the top end of the pitch. We saw them cause Galatasary and LASK problems, so they do have that threat. It will be a good night for them I'm sure
Similar XI for Qarabag
Aberdeen v Qarabag (agg 0-1, 19:45)
Qarabag rested a host of players for their domestic 3-0 win over Sebail at the weekend and go with 10 of the 11 who beat Aberdeen 1-0 last Thursday.
There's no Patrick Andrade, so Ismayil Ibrahimli starts in midfield instead after appearing as a substitute in the first match.
Play the game not the occasion - Davidson
St Johnstone v LASK (agg 1-1)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson tells BBC Scotland: "Liam Gordon had an unusual injury. We were hoping it would clear, but it hasn't in time.
"The line-up's defensive and attacking when it needs to be. We can't win the tie in the first 20 minutes, but we can lose it.
"We need to play the game - not the occasion. We are relaxed about the game, hopefully the players are too."
Hart of revival
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Celtic's six wins in a row have coincided with the arrival of former England goalkeeper Joe Hart.
He will be hoping for a fifth clean sheet in Netherlands against AZ.
Celtic will 'take the game to AZ' - Postecoglou
AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (agg 0-2, 19:15)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Sportsound: "We have put ourselves in a good position but know it's a tough contest here.
"Our form is good and the key thing will be what we do when we have the ball. If we can be really positive and take the game to AZ, we're always a threat going forward.
"If we just try to stop them for 90 minutes, we're asking for trouble.
"The players are gaining more and more confidence and the goals have been spread around several players, which will be important tonight."
