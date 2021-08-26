Europa League play-off: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic (0-2 agg)

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is in confident mood ahead of a huge match for his side.

"I think you can sense it, you can see it as you're driving in, the amount of people in the building already. We feel like we're for the challenge.

"You've got to just focus on the job in hand. There's a game we need to win. Whether you're play for a tenner, or millions, we want to win."

Glass also confirms a couple of signings are "imminent" but won't comment on rumours that forward Marley Watkins is in Aberdeen and on the verge of re-joining the club.