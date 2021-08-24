Reaction to West Ham win and transfer latest

It's Tuesday, and you'll be waking up happy if you're a West Ham fan this morning!

We'll be reacting to the Hammers going top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium, Michail Antonio becoming their all time top Premier League goalscorer. We'll also have all the transfer news as the window enters the last week.

Plus, press conferences and all the build up to the Carabao Cup second round matches this week.