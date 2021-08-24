Live

Reaction to West Ham win and transfer latest

preview
3,072
viewing this page

Latest transfer gossip | Follow your Premier League team on the BBC

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's back pages

    Before anything else, lets take a look at today's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning!

    It's Tuesday, and you'll be waking up happy if you're a West Ham fan this morning!

    We'll be reacting to the Hammers going top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium, Michail Antonio becoming their all time top Premier League goalscorer. We'll also have all the transfer news as the window enters the last week.

    Plus, press conferences and all the build up to the Carabao Cup second round matches this week.

    Michail Antonio celebrates scoring for West Ham against Leicester
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top