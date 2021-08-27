Live

Rangers & Celtic to learn Europa league draw date

preview
88
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Southwick

All times stated are UK

  1. And then there were two...

    Welcome to today's live text on a somewhat solemn day if you're a St Johnstone or Aberdeen supporter.

    They, along with Hibernian, have all exited Europe before the group stage and miss out on today's group-stage draws.

    Rangers and Celtic though will be in the Europa League draw at 11:00 BST and both will be in Pot 2.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top