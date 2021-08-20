Premier League build-up and transfer latest

Last but not least, Jose Mourinho kicked off life as Roma boss with victory at Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead when he converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross.

Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head in an equaliser for Trabzonspor.

But Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov poked home a late winner on his Roma debut following his summer move from Genoa.

Roma will qualify for the group stage of the new third-tier European competition unless they lose next Thursday's second leg at Stadio Olimpico.