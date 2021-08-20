Premier League build-up and transfer latest

Last but not least, Jose Mourinho kicked off life as Roma boss with victory at Trabzonspor in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.
Captain Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead when he converted Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross.
Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to head in an equaliser for Trabzonspor.
But Uzbekistan striker Eldor Shomurodov poked home a late winner on his Roma debut following his summer move from Genoa.
Roma will qualify for the group stage of the new third-tier European competition unless they lose next Thursday's second leg at Stadio Olimpico.
Rangers need to 'wake up'
FT: Rangers 1-0 Alashkert
There was also Europa League play-off action last night, where ten-man Rangers avoided a sobering draw at home to Alashkert as Alfredo Morelos' strike kept them on course for the Europa League group stage.
After the match, a frustrated Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said: "We're in competitions and we're at a club where you can't afford to be where we are right now. We need to find our level and we need to wake up right now.
"The players listened to what I had to say at half-time and we got a reaction and we went on to win the game, but we should have made this game so much more comfortable than we have."
Chris Kane gave the Scottish side a deserved lead in Austria, but Mamadou Karamoko netted a second-half penalty to level the first leg, while Keito Nakamura struck Zander Clark's post during a late flurry for the hosts.
How are you feeling after last night's defeat, Spurs fans?
After that impressive win over Man City has this brought you back down to earth? Or are you not reading too much into it? Do you just want the Harry Kane situation resolved one way or another?
As always you can get in touch on #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply).
'The feelgood factor disappeared'
FT: Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Spurs
Speaking after the defeat, Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Nobody likes to not play good. The feelgood factor disappeared. This is football, ups and downs. The players have to bounce back.
"The decision was to try to give minutes to players, to get minutes on their legs and increase the levels of fitness," he said. "Of course things take some time.
"I would decide the same. We need all the players [this season]."
Nuno would not say if he will play a similar team for the second leg, adding he wanted to focus on Sunday's Premier League game with former club Wolves first.
Spurs beaten in Portugal
FT: Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Spurs
It was a less than ideal start to Tottenham's European campaign as Nuno's side were beaten 1-0 by Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.
A poor Spurs side did not mange a single shot on target as Lucas Silva ran in behind Cristian Romero too easily to latch on to Nuno Santos' through ball and slot into the bottom corner for the only goal.
The entire starting XI from Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City - and Harry Kane - were left at home.
Speaking of Spurs, let's hear more on last night's defeat...
'We don't want to hear it'
Friday's back pages
Metro
Elsewhere, today's Metro leads on Jurgen Klopp criticising Liverpool fans after alleged homophobic chants were heard during the side's 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday. Burnley captain Ben Mee is also said to be angered by the booing of his side taking the knee. The pair say they don't want to hear it any more before the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday.
They've also gone with the line of Tottenham 'falling flat' in Portugal after their Europa Conference League play-off first leg defeat.
'I know my brain is deteriorating'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Denis Law dominates the Daily Mirror back page, with the 1964 Ballon d'Or winner saying he wants to address his diagnosis now whilst he is still able to do so.
'United for the king'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
The Express lead on Manchester United's show of support for Denis Law after the club legend's dementia diagnosis.
Good morning
Just like that another week is (nearly) over and the next round of Premier League fixtures is just around the corner.
We'll be hearing from 15 (fifteen!!!) managers today before this weekend's matches, plus reaction to last night's European action and of course all the latest transfer news.
A promising night for Scottish sides
Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League, St Johnstone survived a late LASK onslaught to bring a draw back to Scotland.
Aberdeen's group stage hopes remain alive despite a frustrating play-off first-leg defeat by Qarabag in Azerbaijan.
