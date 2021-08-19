Live

Transfer latest and Premier League build-up

preview
Latest transfer gossip

Live Reporting

Ellie Thomason and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I'm here for life'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    In the Daily Mail returning Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku insists that he wants to end his career at Stamford Bridge.

    They've also gone with the line of assessing if Harry Kane will face Wolves alongside a picture of Kane in training back in London as the rest of the squad departed for Portugal to face Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg tonight.

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
  2. 'Yes or Nu-no'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Today's Star have gone with asking the question, should Nuno Espirito Santo unleash Kane against Wolves but he will first access if the Tottenham captain is in the right place mentally to return.

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  3. 'No hurry for Harry'

    Thursday's back pages

    Metro

    However the in the Metro Nuno Espirito Santo says that he is in no hurry to rush Kane back into action.

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  4. 'Harried Kane'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Harry Kane has told Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo that he wants to return to the side against Wolves on Sunday. That's in today's Express.

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  5. Paper talk

    Before all of that, here's what the back pages are saying this morning...

  6. Good morning

    We made it through Wednesday which means the weekend is almost here!

    As well as hearing from a bunch of Premier League managers before the next round of fixtures, we'll bring you all the latest transfer news as it happens.

    Including today, there are still 13 days until the Premier League transfer window closes, meaning there are still plenty of rumours flying around and loads of time for deals to be done.

    Let's get stuck into it all.

