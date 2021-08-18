Live

Latest transfer and Premier League news: Kane, Ronaldo, Pogba

preview
2,301
viewing this page

Latest transfer gossip | Follow your Premier League team on the BBC

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Matt Gault and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Right, my phone has reliably informed me that it's Wednesday. We're halfway through the week.

    We're also into the final two weeks of the transfer window. Tuesday saw Tammy Abraham complete his £34m move to Roma from Chelsea.

    Can we expect any other big deals today? It's possible.

    Hope you can stay with us as we bring you the latest transfer and Premier League news on this fine summer's morning (it's actually quite cold and dark where I am).

    Let's do this!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top