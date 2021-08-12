Live
Premier League build-up plus transfer latest
viewing this page
Big signings, new bosses, fans return & VAR dialled back - all you need to know as Premier League kicks off
Big signings, new bosses, fans return & VAR dialled back - all you need to know as Premier League kicks off
Live Reporting
Ellie Thomason, Jess Anderson and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images IndependentCopyright: Independent GuardianCopyright: Guardian TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
So we are T-minus just over 36 hours until the Premier League gets going - we want to hear your predictions for the season ahead. Who will finish top? Who's going to be in the Champions League? Will there be a battle for a Europa Conference spot? Who's facing the drop?
So many questions - let us know your thoughts, predictions and ramblings, as ever.
You can also predict your full Premier League table here.
'This club is ready to fight for all the trophies'
Messi has gone big.
After officially being unveiled as a PSG player, Messi said: "My goal and my dream is to win the Champions League once more.
"I think we have the team to do it here."
What do you reckon? Can any defence in Europe stop that Messi-Neymar-Mpabbe front three?
'Incredible happiness'
Thursday's back pages
Independent
The Independent has gone with Lionel Messi who was officially presented as a PSG player yesterday.
Might take a bit of time seeing him in that kit.
'Chelsea made to play on by slick Moreno'
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
Here's the Guardian's back page. It was Gerard Moreno's equaliser in the 73rd minute to force the Super Cup into extra time.
'Chelsea blow'
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph leads on the injury suffered to winger Hakim Ziyech who was taken off just before half-time in last night's Super Cup win with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
Post update
Here's a look at what the papers are saying.
Roma step up pursuit of Abraham
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
Sticking with Chelsea, Roma's general manager Tiago Pinto arrived in London on Wednesday in an attempt to complete the signing of striker Tammy Abraham.
Reports suggested the Serie A club, managed by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, have already agreed a deal with the Champions League holders, although BBC Sport has not been able to confirm that.
But Roma are set for further talks with a view to signing the 23-year-old, who has two years left on his contract and is still considering his next move.
Arsenal are also interested in signing the England international, who was Chelsea's joint top goalscorer in all competitions last season with 12.
There's more on that one here.
Kepa goes from penalty villain to hero
Kepa Arrizabalaga and a late substitution with penalties looming in a major cup final. Sound familiar?
In the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, the Spaniard refused to come off for Willy Caballero late in injury time, an incident which has so far been the defining moment of his time at Stamford Bridge.
He saved one penalty on that occasion but they still lost - and he was fined by the club for disobeying manager Maurizio Sarri's instructions.
On Wednesday, the roles were reversed when Kepa replaced Edouard Mendy for the Super Cup shootout.
Kepa was very active during the shootout, putting off opponents by getting in their faces and producing some theatrics on the goalline. It worked as he saved two penalties - from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol.
After he saved Albiol's kick, he was mobbed by jubilant team-mates who wanted to celebrate the moment with him.
Chelsea win Super Cup
Chelsea got their hands on the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after beating Villarreal on penalties in Belfast.
Hakim Ziyech's opener for the Champions League winners was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno to force extra time and penalties.
Substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved spot-kicks from from Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol as Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the trophy three days before their Premier League campaign gets under way.
Post update
Just 82 days after the 2020-21 season ended, the new season kicks off on Friday with Brentford v Arsenal getting the ball rolling.
We'll bring you all the build-up to the new campaign today, plus all the latest from manager news conferences and all the transfer latest.
First let's catch up on last night's Super Cup action...
Good morning
We've had the Euros...
The Copa America...
The Olympics...
The Community Shield...
And the Super Cup...
That can only mean one thing. Just like that, the wait for the new Premier League season is almost over. Ready to do it all over again?