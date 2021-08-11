Live

Live: Transfers and new season build-up

preview
2,101
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Luke Reddy and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. So what's happening?

    Mona Lisa
    Copyright: Getty Images

    So what has been happening?

    Well Lionel Messi has put pen to paper on two years in Paris. He'll be able to sip coffee while staring at the Mona Lisa whenever he wants.

    Romelu Lukaku is primed for a return to Chelsea. They should - in theory - get to bathe in his goals next season and perhaps mount a title threat.

    What this means for Tammy Abraham is anyone's guess? He's in Chelsea's squad for tonight's Super Cup final against Villarreal but is heavily linked with an exit.

    Spurs want Lautaro Martinez, Brentford are signing players and all in all, there is plenty to attack today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning friends...

    Lautaro martinez, romelu lukaku, lionel messi
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Our friends of the football community.

    We have two days to go until the Premier League season begins, we have a European Super Cup final taking place tonight and the EFL campaign is already flowing like fine wine.

    Let us look to the transfers, the predictions and the talking points.

    Let us do this as one, solid attacking unit.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top