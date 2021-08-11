Live: Transfers and new season build-up

So what has been happening? Well Lionel Messi has put pen to paper on two years in Paris. He'll be able to sip coffee while staring at the Mona Lisa whenever he wants. Romelu Lukaku is primed for a return to Chelsea. They should - in theory - get to bathe in his goals next season and perhaps mount a title threat. What this means for Tammy Abraham is anyone's guess? He's in Chelsea's squad for tonight's Super Cup final against Villarreal but is heavily linked with an exit. Spurs want Lautaro Martinez, Brentford are signing players and all in all, there is plenty to attack today.
Good morning friends...
Our friends of the football community.
We have two days to go until the Premier League season begins, we have a European Super Cup final taking place tonight and the EFL campaign is already flowing like fine wine.
Let us look to the transfers, the predictions and the talking points.
Let us do this as one, solid attacking unit.