Football transfer latest and rumours

The Daily Mail focus on Romelu Lukaku instead, with the ex-Manchester United man closing in on a £98m move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.
Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail
'I've hit the jackpot'
The Daily Star
The Star says Grealish doesn't feel the pressure of his price tag, while also suggesting Abraham will be a casualty of Lukaku's Chelsea return and mentioning Liverpool's Andy Robertson suffering an injury.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'The Price is Right'
The Daily Express
Grealish is dominating the back pages today, with the Express going with him as well.
They also claim Romelu Lukaku will join Chelsea, leaving the door open for Tammy Abraham to leave Stamford Bridge. Jose Mourinho's Roma have been linked.
The ExpressCopyright: The Express
'Jack the Glad'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror has run with Jack Grealish's Manchester City unveiling, as he vows to help them win the Champions League and says he 'takes it as a huge compliment' that he is now a £100m player.
Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror
Post update
Let's start off with a look at some of the stories making today's back pages...
Not long now
It's only three days to go before the Premier League season starts and there are lots of big potential transfers that could still happen.
European champions Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, so could today be the day that one goes through?
Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain are trying to convince Lionel Messi to join them.
Live Reporting
Michael Emons and Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Daily TelegraphCopyright: Daily Telegraph Daily MailCopyright: Daily Mail Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images The ExpressCopyright: The Express Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'My farewell from Villa was just like Messi's'
The Daily Telegraph
Grealish and Messi were both in tears as they announced they would be leaving Aston Villa and Barcelona respectively. The Telegraph takes that line this morning.
'The £300m man'
The Daily Mail
The Daily Mail focus on Romelu Lukaku instead, with the ex-Manchester United man closing in on a £98m move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.
'I've hit the jackpot'
The Daily Star
The Star says Grealish doesn't feel the pressure of his price tag, while also suggesting Abraham will be a casualty of Lukaku's Chelsea return and mentioning Liverpool's Andy Robertson suffering an injury.
'The Price is Right'
The Daily Express
Grealish is dominating the back pages today, with the Express going with him as well.
They also claim Romelu Lukaku will join Chelsea, leaving the door open for Tammy Abraham to leave Stamford Bridge. Jose Mourinho's Roma have been linked.
'Jack the Glad'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror has run with Jack Grealish's Manchester City unveiling, as he vows to help them win the Champions League and says he 'takes it as a huge compliment' that he is now a £100m player.
Post update
Let's start off with a look at some of the stories making today's back pages...
Not long now
It's only three days to go before the Premier League season starts and there are lots of big potential transfers that could still happen.
European champions Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, so could today be the day that one goes through?
Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain are trying to convince Lionel Messi to join them.
Could be a busy day.