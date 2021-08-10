Live

Football transfer latest and rumours

Live Reporting

Michael Emons and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'My farewell from Villa was just like Messi's'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Grealish and Messi were both in tears as they announced they would be leaving Aston Villa and Barcelona respectively. The Telegraph takes that line this morning.

    Jack Grealish
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  2. 'The £300m man'

    The Daily Mail

    The Daily Mail focus on Romelu Lukaku instead, with the ex-Manchester United man closing in on a £98m move to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

    Daily Mail
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  3. 'I've hit the jackpot'

    The Daily Star

    The Star says Grealish doesn't feel the pressure of his price tag, while also suggesting Abraham will be a casualty of Lukaku's Chelsea return and mentioning Liverpool's Andy Robertson suffering an injury.

    Star
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. 'The Price is Right'

    The Daily Express

    Grealish is dominating the back pages today, with the Express going with him as well.

    They also claim Romelu Lukaku will join Chelsea, leaving the door open for Tammy Abraham to leave Stamford Bridge. Jose Mourinho's Roma have been linked.

    Jack Grealish
    Copyright: The Express
  5. 'Jack the Glad'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror has run with Jack Grealish's Manchester City unveiling, as he vows to help them win the Champions League and says he 'takes it as a huge compliment' that he is now a £100m player.

    Jack Grealish
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
  6. Post update

    Let's start off with a look at some of the stories making today's back pages...

  7. Not long now

    It's only three days to go before the Premier League season starts and there are lots of big potential transfers that could still happen.

    European champions Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, so could today be the day that one goes through?

    Elsewhere, Paris St-Germain are trying to convince Lionel Messi to join them.

    Could be a busy day.

    Lionel Messi and Romelu Lukaku
    Copyright: Getty Images
