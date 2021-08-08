Lionel Messi
Messi in tears at news conference as he confirms Barca exit

PSG in talks to sign Messi;New Messi deal 'would have put Barca at risk';Messi's top 10 iconic Barca moments

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows and Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. My blood ran cold - Messi on when he was told he would have to leave Barcelona

    Messi: "It was like my blood ran cold, I was really sad, it was really difficult right up to now. I'm still trying to process it all.

    "When I got home I will still feel bad, it will be even worse."

  2. 'The end with this club'

    Messi: "This is the end with this club and now a new story will begin. Yes, it's one of the most difficult moments for me.

    "I don't want to leave this club, it's a club I love and this is a moment I didn't expect.

    "Last year I wanted to leave, this year I wanted to stay, that's why I'm so sad."

  3. Tears of a GOAT

    Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. PSG move 'possible', says Messi

    Messi is asked if PSG is his next club and replies "it is a possibility".

    "I've had nothing confirmed with anyone. When the press release went out I had a lot of calls and we are talking about a lot of things."

  5. 'Suddenly with the league, it could not happen'

    Messi is asked about expecting to sign a new contract and said: "This is what [club president Joan] Laporta said, up to the last minute, then suddenly with the league it could not happen."

  6. 'They couldn't do it because of La Liga'

    Messi was asked for more detail about his Barcelona exit.

    "What's clear is I did everything possible, and they (Barca) couldn't do it because of La Liga.

    "A lot of things have been said about me, but on my behalf we did everything I could because I wanted to stay. Last year I didn't want to stay and I said it. This year I did and I couldn't."

    Now to some questions, first up Messi is asked about his favourite moment in a Barca shirt:

    "The time when I made my debut, that was my dream come true and everything that came later was amazing. I will always remember that moment where everything started."

    There is standing ovation as a clearly emotional Messi ends his statement.

    Lionel Messi in tears
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. 'I hope I can come back'

    Messi: "We have had some good times and some bad times as well, but the love people have shown me has always been the same.

    "I hope that I can come back and be part of this club in any moment, in any way and bring something to help this club be the best in the world.

    "I am forgetting so many things that I wanted to say, but that's all I can say right now. I've thought about it a lot, but the words won't come to me. Thank you to everyone"

  10. 'Not come to terms with the reality of leaving'

    Messi: "A lot of things have gone through my head. I've still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now and changing my life.

    "We need to accept it and move forward."

  11. 'I would've imagined the Camp Nou full'

    Messi: "I love this club. Without seeing the fans for over a year and a half has been very hard.

    "If I had imagined it [his leaving speech] I would've imagined the Camp Nou full and being able to say goodbye properly."

  12. 'I never imagined having to say goodbye'

    Messi: "After 21 years I'm leaving with my three Catalan Argentine kids. We've lived in this city, this is our home. I'm just really grateful for everything, all my team-mates, everyone who has been by my side.

    "I gave everything for this club from the first day I arrived to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye as I didn't think about it."

    Messi: Honestly last year with all the nonsense with the Burofax I was convinced I knew what I wanted say, but this year is not the same. This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here at home, its what we wanted more than anything.

    Messi: The truth is don't know what to say. In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and the truth is that I can't think of anything.

    This is really difficult for me after so many years being here, my entire life. I'm not ready for this.

    Lionel Messi is in tears as he gets a round of applause walking onto the stage.

    Here he is.....

  17. Watch 10 great Messi goals for Barcelona

    If you were wondering what all the fuss is about, watch 10 great goals by Lionel Messi for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season.

    Available to UK users only.

    Video content

    Video caption: Lionel Messi: Ten great goals for Barcelona
    Looks like the man himself has arrived.

    Fans gathered outside the Nou Camp during Lionel Messi's news conference on 8 August 2021
    Copyright: Reuters
  20. Incredible stats

    After 778 appearances and a staggering 672 goals, Messi will move on from Barcelona with 10 league titles, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cups among his haul of 35 trophies.

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona trophies
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
