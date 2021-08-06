Pep Guardiola news conference

Having managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the Argentine is the "most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life".

"It looked like he would finish with Barcelona so it is a surprise for everyone, even me," said Guardiola. "I think president Joan Laporta was clear today because of the reasons why.

"I have not spoken to the player or the president and I think both would like to continue, but when you lose a lot of money in one year, the decision has been made.

"Unfortunately, as an absolute supporter of my club, I would love him to finish there. I have incredible gratitude to him as a fan as the most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life.

"To help me personally to be a better manager and the incredible emotions you have to watch what he can do with the ball on TV.

"I can only say thank you to him, for bringing Barca to another level and for dominating the world during a decade with his mates. I, of course, wish him the best for the last years of his career. He will not be forgotten."