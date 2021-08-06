Pep Guardiola news conference

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained why Lionel Messi's new contract is no longer feasible.
And Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish can go to the next level after joining the Premier League champions.
You can read all of the latest football stories here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Sanch: Would have loved him to be a “lifer”… But not realistic. It’s very good for Jack Grealish AND Villa. With the “pay load“ of being such a pivotal player for us (and taking the week in week out punishment from the opposition) I could envisage serious injury problems. In the last four seasons he’s had three long (10 week) breaks. At City, they won’t be so demanding on him and he will get games off (with their rotation system).
'You have to sell if you want to sign'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola rounded off the news conference by saying: "The situation all around the world is difficult so I think every club, every English club, can make only one big signing so you have to sell if you want to sign, otherwise it's not possible."
"We have reached one level as a club but we want to continue fighting with the top clubs in England and Europe but we know how difficult it is so we are just trying to do it."
'We will try'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
On Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola added:
"If Tottenham don't want to negotiate then it's finished. If they're willing to negotiate then I think many clubs across the world will want to try to sign him, we are not an exception but it depends on Tottenham.
"He's a Tottenham player so if they don't want to negotiate then there's nothing more to say but if they want too then we will try."
'Most extraordinary player I have ever seen'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Having managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the Argentine is the "most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life".
"It looked like he would finish with Barcelona so it is a surprise
for everyone, even me," said Guardiola. "I think president Joan Laporta was clear today because of the reasons why.
"I have
not spoken to the player or the president and I think both would like to continue,
but when you lose a lot of money in one
year, the decision has been made.
"Unfortunately, as an absolute supporter of my
club, I would love him to finish there. I have incredible gratitude to him as a fan as the
most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life.
"To help me personally to
be a better manager and the incredible emotions you have to watch what he can
do with the ball on TV.
"I can only say
thank you to him, for bringing Barca to another level and for dominating the world during a decade with his mates. I, of course, wish him the best for the last years of his career. He will not be forgotten."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Kane is an extraordinary striker'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
On the possible Bernardo Silver transfer and other transfers in, Pep Guardiola said:
"He's a player under contract, if someone offers then we are open for discussion and if they want to leave, then like any other player, then the door is open. It's the same at other clubs but it seems Tottenham aren't open to negotiate with Kane.
"Kane is an extraordinary striker - no doubts about that.
"Jack was a clause release so it was much simpler.
"The situation is what everyone knows, the rest is between the players, manager, clubs and agents."
Youth players help fund Grealish deal - Guardiola
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola says his club could only afford to buy Jack Grealish for £100m because of the revenue generated from selling academy players.
"When we could spend this money, which is a lot, because we sold for almost £60m," said Guardiola.
"We have sold young players from the academy and loan players,
so we can afford £100m. Otherwise it would not have been possible. We have
spent on him because he is 26-years-old and he can play the next five or six years
here, and he is an incredible talent.
"In the last four or five
years we have won a lot, especially in the Premier League, with three of the last four titles.
"We
need new players. Not many, but a few players that can raise the level of the
players that are already here.
"After winning a lot of titles it can be
difficult for players to take the step forward, so that's why they need pressure
with players like Jack arriving here."
'He can get to another level'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish can play in many positions because of his quality.
"He can play up front, of course," said Guardiola.
"Mainly on the left side, as a winger or an attacking midfielder or a striker. He has many positions with his quality, and I don't have any doubts he will suit the way we play, with his desire to be a top top professional and a better player than he already is.
"He has arrived with an incredibly positive mind and he is ready to start to settle in the team.
"He wants to get to know the players and the staff and provide for the next six years. He still has some of the best years of his career after making an exceptional contribution at Aston Villa. He can get to another level with us."
Post update
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Now then, time to hear from Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Premier League champions will be aiming to win their first piece of silverware this season when they face Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday...
Stat check
Here's one for the statistician's amongst you...
In Grealish, Man City have a player who had 16 goal involvements (six goals, 10 assists) in the league last term, as well as creating 81 chances, which is more than any City player, including De Bruyne.
The Englishman also had more carries of the ball (543) than any of his new team-mates and his 65 dribbles was a total bettered only by Sterling's 66.
Grealish was fouled 110 times last term, more than any other Premier League player, and with De Bruyne and Mahrez potent on set-pieces, it could lead to more goalscoring opportunities for someone such as centre-back John Stones, who netted five times during the last campaign.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What does Pep have to say?
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uniquely placed to offer his views on all of these subjects when he sits down for his Community Shield press conference in just over half an hour.
Guardiola has to be delighted he has signed Grealish. I would be surprised if he offered a view on Kane.
But Messi? Guardiola always says he thinks Messi is the best player in the world. He always says he wants him to stay at Barcelona.
Given the events of the past 24 hours, his view now is fascinating.
'I didn't even know'
A surprised Jack Grealish as he finds out he will wear the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Sergio Aguero...
The first name on the team sheet at Villa, Grealish may have been given a taster during the European Championship of what life may bring at City - and why he may need to be patient.
He started just one of England's seven games - against the Czech Republic in the group stage - making four further appearances as a substitute. In the semi-final against Denmark, he came on and was then substituted as manager Gareth Southgate shuffled his team to get through a tight game.
He played just 21 minutes of the final against Italy and with Pep Guardiola's tendency to rotate his team, Grealish might well have to share the duties with other regular starters including Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'City's rivals are the only ones that need to be concerned'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It is a measure of the drive of Pep Guardiola and the ambition of Manchester City that despite having one of the best group of creative players in Europe, Jack Grealish was targeted to improve them.
Grealish has proved in extended moments that he has the vision and invention to excel at the highest level.
To those who argue he has never done it at the very highest level, or that he can drift out of games, or that too much of Villa's work revolves around him, the answer comes through Guardiola.
Grealish will not be allowed to coast, or showboat, or rest. Guardiola does not allow it. If he sees it happening, he takes action.
There is an argument Grealish is not even certain to start, given Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are both capable of operating on the left flank where their new team-mate does his most effective work.
That won't bother Guardiola. He will choose on merit, not on the size of a transfer fee. The only people who need to be concerned about this deal are City's rivals.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I’ll always be a Villa fan'
Jack Grealish says "I'll see you again soon" to the Villa fans.
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
David Ljunggren: Messi is 34 and hasn’t won the Champions’ League since 2015. Great for shirt sales and attendance figures but you are not going to build a long-term team around him
Paul Johnstone: Total power play bluff by Barcelona against La Liga. I think Messi will end up staying at Barcelona. If not then he will end up at PSG. What a front three that would be - Messi, Neymar & Mbappe
Now that would be a force to be reckoned with ...
The golden touch
A lifetime at Barca and 33 major trophies to his name...
'How he is going to react and fit into another team where he isn't the big star?'
Dave Woodhall added:
"He has always been the big star at Villa - but how he is going to react and fit into another team where he isn't the big star?"
Grealish has not escaped criticism during his rise to prominence. On the pitch, he has faced accusations of diving. Off it, he issued a public apology in March 2020 for breaching lockdown rules. In December, he was banned from driving after admitting two motoring offences.
But Woodhall said: "He helps out in the community - he has done a lot of work with individuals.
"He does come across as an all round, decent nice guy who - at Villa - was doing what he does, where he loves."
'If he had stayed at Villa he would be immortal'
Villa were in the Championship when boss Dean Smith handed the captaincy to Grealish as he "leads by example" and they were promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the 2018-19 season.
They survived in the top flight the following campaign - securing fourth-from-bottom spot on the final day - before rising to finish 11th last season.
"At Villa he was the talisman and everything went through him," Dave Woodhall, editor of Villa fanzine Heroes & Villains, told BBC Sport. "But whether he can be that effective as 'just another player' at Manchester City, we shall see.
"He will get success at City but if he had stayed at Villa, he would be immortal. He was local to Villa, we saw him grow up, become a great talent and was the focal point of the club."
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Katie Stafford
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on instagramView more on instagram Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The story of the day
It's been a busy day...
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has explained why Lionel Messi's new contract is no longer feasible.
And Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish can go to the next level after joining the Premier League champions.
You can read all of the latest football stories here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
Sanch: Would have loved him to be a “lifer”… But not realistic. It’s very good for Jack Grealish AND Villa. With the “pay load“ of being such a pivotal player for us (and taking the week in week out punishment from the opposition) I could envisage serious injury problems. In the last four seasons he’s had three long (10 week) breaks. At City, they won’t be so demanding on him and he will get games off (with their rotation system).
'You have to sell if you want to sign'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Guardiola rounded off the news conference by saying: "The situation all around the world is difficult so I think every club, every English club, can make only one big signing so you have to sell if you want to sign, otherwise it's not possible."
"We have reached one level as a club but we want to continue fighting with the top clubs in England and Europe but we know how difficult it is so we are just trying to do it."
'We will try'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
On Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola added:
"If Tottenham don't want to negotiate then it's finished. If they're willing to negotiate then I think many clubs across the world will want to try to sign him, we are not an exception but it depends on Tottenham.
"He's a Tottenham player so if they don't want to negotiate then there's nothing more to say but if they want too then we will try."
'Most extraordinary player I have ever seen'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Having managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the Argentine is the "most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life".
"It looked like he would finish with Barcelona so it is a surprise for everyone, even me," said Guardiola. "I think president Joan Laporta was clear today because of the reasons why.
"I have not spoken to the player or the president and I think both would like to continue, but when you lose a lot of money in one year, the decision has been made.
"Unfortunately, as an absolute supporter of my club, I would love him to finish there. I have incredible gratitude to him as a fan as the most extraordinary player I have ever seen in my life.
"To help me personally to be a better manager and the incredible emotions you have to watch what he can do with the ball on TV.
"I can only say thank you to him, for bringing Barca to another level and for dominating the world during a decade with his mates. I, of course, wish him the best for the last years of his career. He will not be forgotten."
'Kane is an extraordinary striker'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
On the possible Bernardo Silver transfer and other transfers in, Pep Guardiola said:
"He's a player under contract, if someone offers then we are open for discussion and if they want to leave, then like any other player, then the door is open. It's the same at other clubs but it seems Tottenham aren't open to negotiate with Kane.
"Kane is an extraordinary striker - no doubts about that.
"Jack was a clause release so it was much simpler.
"The situation is what everyone knows, the rest is between the players, manager, clubs and agents."
Youth players help fund Grealish deal - Guardiola
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola says his club could only afford to buy Jack Grealish for £100m because of the revenue generated from selling academy players.
"When we could spend this money, which is a lot, because we sold for almost £60m," said Guardiola.
"We have sold young players from the academy and loan players, so we can afford £100m. Otherwise it would not have been possible. We have spent on him because he is 26-years-old and he can play the next five or six years here, and he is an incredible talent.
"In the last four or five years we have won a lot, especially in the Premier League, with three of the last four titles.
"We need new players. Not many, but a few players that can raise the level of the players that are already here.
"After winning a lot of titles it can be difficult for players to take the step forward, so that's why they need pressure with players like Jack arriving here."
'He can get to another level'
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Jack Grealish can play in many positions because of his quality.
"He can play up front, of course," said Guardiola.
"Mainly on the left side, as a winger or an attacking midfielder or a striker. He has many positions with his quality, and I don't have any doubts he will suit the way we play, with his desire to be a top top professional and a better player than he already is.
"He has arrived with an incredibly positive mind and he is ready to start to settle in the team.
"He wants to get to know the players and the staff and provide for the next six years. He still has some of the best years of his career after making an exceptional contribution at Aston Villa. He can get to another level with us."
Post update
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15 BST)
Now then, time to hear from Man City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Premier League champions will be aiming to win their first piece of silverware this season when they face Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday...
Stat check
Here's one for the statistician's amongst you...
In Grealish, Man City have a player who had 16 goal involvements (six goals, 10 assists) in the league last term, as well as creating 81 chances, which is more than any City player, including De Bruyne.
The Englishman also had more carries of the ball (543) than any of his new team-mates and his 65 dribbles was a total bettered only by Sterling's 66.
Grealish was fouled 110 times last term, more than any other Premier League player, and with De Bruyne and Mahrez potent on set-pieces, it could lead to more goalscoring opportunities for someone such as centre-back John Stones, who netted five times during the last campaign.
What does Pep have to say?
Leicester v Man City (Sat, 17:15BST)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is uniquely placed to offer his views on all of these subjects when he sits down for his Community Shield press conference in just over half an hour.
Guardiola has to be delighted he has signed Grealish. I would be surprised if he offered a view on Kane.
But Messi? Guardiola always says he thinks Messi is the best player in the world. He always says he wants him to stay at Barcelona.
Given the events of the past 24 hours, his view now is fascinating.
'I didn't even know'
A surprised Jack Grealish as he finds out he will wear the number 10 shirt, previously worn by Sergio Aguero...
The step up
The first name on the team sheet at Villa, Grealish may have been given a taster during the European Championship of what life may bring at City - and why he may need to be patient.
He started just one of England's seven games - against the Czech Republic in the group stage - making four further appearances as a substitute. In the semi-final against Denmark, he came on and was then substituted as manager Gareth Southgate shuffled his team to get through a tight game.
He played just 21 minutes of the final against Italy and with Pep Guardiola's tendency to rotate his team, Grealish might well have to share the duties with other regular starters including Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva.
'City's rivals are the only ones that need to be concerned'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
It is a measure of the drive of Pep Guardiola and the ambition of Manchester City that despite having one of the best group of creative players in Europe, Jack Grealish was targeted to improve them.
Grealish has proved in extended moments that he has the vision and invention to excel at the highest level.
To those who argue he has never done it at the very highest level, or that he can drift out of games, or that too much of Villa's work revolves around him, the answer comes through Guardiola.
Grealish will not be allowed to coast, or showboat, or rest. Guardiola does not allow it. If he sees it happening, he takes action.
There is an argument Grealish is not even certain to start, given Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are both capable of operating on the left flank where their new team-mate does his most effective work.
That won't bother Guardiola. He will choose on merit, not on the size of a transfer fee. The only people who need to be concerned about this deal are City's rivals.
'I’ll always be a Villa fan'
Jack Grealish says "I'll see you again soon" to the Villa fans.
Grealish is in the building!
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)
David Ljunggren: Messi is 34 and hasn’t won the Champions’ League since 2015. Great for shirt sales and attendance figures but you are not going to build a long-term team around him
Paul Johnstone: Total power play bluff by Barcelona against La Liga. I think Messi will end up staying at Barcelona. If not then he will end up at PSG. What a front three that would be - Messi, Neymar & Mbappe
Now that would be a force to be reckoned with ...
The golden touch
A lifetime at Barca and 33 major trophies to his name...
'How he is going to react and fit into another team where he isn't the big star?'
Dave Woodhall added:
"He has always been the big star at Villa - but how he is going to react and fit into another team where he isn't the big star?"
Grealish has not escaped criticism during his rise to prominence. On the pitch, he has faced accusations of diving. Off it, he issued a public apology in March 2020 for breaching lockdown rules. In December, he was banned from driving after admitting two motoring offences.
But Woodhall said: "He helps out in the community - he has done a lot of work with individuals.
"He does come across as an all round, decent nice guy who - at Villa - was doing what he does, where he loves."
'If he had stayed at Villa he would be immortal'
Villa were in the Championship when boss Dean Smith handed the captaincy to Grealish as he "leads by example" and they were promoted back to the Premier League at the end of the 2018-19 season.
They survived in the top flight the following campaign - securing fourth-from-bottom spot on the final day - before rising to finish 11th last season.
"At Villa he was the talisman and everything went through him," Dave Woodhall, editor of Villa fanzine Heroes & Villains, told BBC Sport. "But whether he can be that effective as 'just another player' at Manchester City, we shall see.
"He will get success at City but if he had stayed at Villa, he would be immortal. He was local to Villa, we saw him grow up, become a great talent and was the focal point of the club."