Grealish signs for Man City & Messi to leave Barca - reaction

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow on Jack Grealish joining Man City:

"After many hours of discussions involving Jack, his family and his agent, during which we made clear our strong desire for him to stay at Aston Villa, Jack finally decided that he would like to go to City.

"He instructed us to exercise his release clause as was his prerogative.

"It was a highly emotional moment when he finally told me his decision, leaving me in no doubt how hard it had been for him to decide to leave our club which he joined at 6-year- old.

"Ultimately he said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now."