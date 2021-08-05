Grealish signs for Man City & Messi to leave Barca - reaction

Live Reporting

Andy Cryer and Neil Johnston

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    What a night for football fans.

    One of the greatest ever is leaving his boyhood club, while one of England's most exciting midfielders has just become Man City's first £100m player. Plenty of content for you to feast on over the next few hours..

    So enjoy and we will meet again. Good night.

  2. Post update

    Look what you've got Man City fans...

    Here's a glimpse of what Jack Grealish is capable of.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That was a screamer!' Watch Jack Grealish's best goals
  4. Settling in

    Man City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

    Looks like Jack Grealish is already making himself comfortable in his new Manchester City surroundings.

    Copyright: Getty Images
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Grealish joins Man City - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    Copyright: Reuters

    Michael: Still don't get why they've signed Grealish when they've got Foden. Can they play in same side?

    The ink junkyards: If they had waited a day they would have got Messi for free.

    Ed Goldsack: I could find a 100 million better things to spend my money on!

  6. Grealish joins Man City - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Tom Stafford: Dream come true….when Jack Grealish was growing up Man City were probably fighting relegation and playing in front of empty stadiums like me dreaming of playing for Crewe as a kid.

  7. 'A highly emotional moment'

    Man City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

    Aston Villa

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow on Jack Grealish joining Man City:

    "After many hours of discussions involving Jack, his family and his agent, during which we made clear our strong desire for him to stay at Aston Villa, Jack finally decided that he would like to go to City.

    "He instructed us to exercise his release clause as was his prerogative.

    "It was a highly emotional moment when he finally told me his decision, leaving me in no doubt how hard it had been for him to decide to leave our club which he joined at 6-year- old.

    "Ultimately he said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now."

  8. QUIZ: Name the 13 British record transfer signings

    Jack Grealish's £100m move to Manchester City sees the transfer record fee paid by a British club broken for the first time since 2016.

    But can you name the previous 12 players to hold the record? You have three minutes.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58059695

  9. Grealish joins Man City - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Colin Taylor: Now that's a statement signing.

    Mark: No player is worth this. Crazy.

    GG: Not worth £100m. Man City robbed.

  10. Grealish joins Man City - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Mattandthat: No one can live up to that much hype!! Sorry City fans but it feels like it will all be an anti-climax! Time will tell…

    That picture by the way...

  11. Pick your Man City starting XI

    Man City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

    The big question now is..... how on earth does Pep pick a team now.

    Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish, Foden, Bernardo.... forgotten anyone?

    Well here's your chance to play at being Guardiola. Pick your Man City starting XI here.

    Jack Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. 'We would not stand in his way'

    Man City sign Grealish for £100m

    Aston Villa

    Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow has been speaking about Jack Grealish's exit.

    "Last summer following interest from a number of clubs we offered Jack a new contract to stay at the club, which he accepted with one proviso - Jack wanted to be certain that if at any point a Champions League club came in for him and Aston Villa were not in the competition we would not stand in his way.

    "For that reason we agreed to incorporate a so-called release clause into his contract.

    "Our board set this clause at a value of £100m knowing that would be by some way a record price for British footballer and also a record fee for any player bought by a Premier League club."

  13. Messi to leave Barca - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    David Meikle: Guardiola picked the wrong time to spend £100m on Grealish.

    Ian Pratt: He can go on a free now, big wages though. Can’t be many clubs willing to fork out big money for him. PSG, Milan clubs, Juve, Man City?

    CS22: But...but...he was willing to stay for half the money because he loves the club so much.

  14. Messi - the greatest ever?

    Just a reminder - as if you need it - while Man City fans are celebrating the signing of Jack Grealish, Barcelona fans are mourning the apparent exit of Lionel Messi.

    Aged 13 Messi joined Barca's famed La Masia academy in 2000 from Argentine side Newell's Old Boys and made his senior debut aged 16 in 2004.

    He has gone on to make 778 appearances for the club, scoring 672 goals, including 120 Champions League goals (second behind Cristiano Ronaldo), and a record 474 La Liga goals.

    He has collected the European Golden Shoe award for the continent's top scorer on six occasions.

    The greatest ever?

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
  15. 'Villa can be pleased with Grealish fallout'

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    It may be a disappointing day for some Aston Villa fans as captain Jack Grealish completes his move to Manchester City, but their club can be pleased with how they have handled this summer.

    Villa started with their own contract offer to Grealish, which they pushed as far as they could in terms of numbers but were always realistic given attraction of City’s status.

    They feel £100m is a good deal - a British record - and have worked hard to bring in players – Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings - they feel make their squad stronger overall.

    In addition, Grealish has behaved well both in public and behind the scenes since returning from England duty, which reflects well on the player and the club.

  17. Grealish joins Man City - your reaction

    #bbcfootball

    John Castle: Crazy amount of money, but I bet he’s glad it was completed now, especially after the Messi news broke.

    M: The Messi news has squashed this announcement. I’m amazed Man City didn’t know the Messi situation and announce this yesterday.

    Dene91: Fair play to Grealish, hopefully Villa invest the £100m wisely.

  18. Grealish to wear 10

    Talk about big shoes to fill...

    Grealish will wear Sergio Aguero's number 10 shirt.

    Fair to say he's not daunted though:

    "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world," said Grealish.

  19. Post update

    So, thumbs up for Messi starting next season at Barcelona, thumbs down for him playing elsewhere.

  20. Not the end for Messi?

    Spanish football expert Andy West told BBC Sport: Stop writing the obituaries, shelve those plans for a grand farewell...as dramatic as it seems, Barça's announcement does NOT definitely mean that Lionel Messi is leaving. Not yet, anyway.

    In fact, rather than being a final and definitive statement it is actually a very risky tactical move in the club's powerplay with La Liga, whose salary cap regulations are preventing Messi and Barça from signing the new contract the club claims they have both agreed.

    Perhaps we may see Lionel Messi in a Barcelona shirt again after all..

