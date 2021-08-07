Scottish Premiership: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers - can either side break through?

Tavernier lets fly from 25 yards but United's Siegrist is equal to it, throwing himself to his right to parry the ball away.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Crucial intervention from United defender Robson as he slides in to boot the ball over his own bar and prevent Morelos latching on to Aribo's cross.
Rangers have started the second half with more menace than they showed in the first 45.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Young Logan Chalmers' race is run. The United winger limps off with what appears to be a muscle strain.
Argentine Adrian Sporle bounds on to take his place.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Lundstram and Tavernier link well down Rangers' right and the ball is fizzed across goal, only for United keeper Siegrist to intercept with a diving save.
Morelos boots the back post in frustration at the ball not reaching him.
KICK-OFF
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
No changes from either side at the break as we go again.
Dundee United 'need more in last third'
HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Mark Hateley
Former Rangers striker on Sportsound
Quote Message: All credit to Dundee United. They've got this belief. They're doing everything tight. They need a little bit more in the last third. That is the only disappointment
Goals a problem for United
HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
United were the Premiership's lowest scorers last season with just 32 goals in 38 games.
Can they add a finishing touch to their impressive play so far?
Rangers lacking despite dominating possession
HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Changes afoot at half-time?
HT: Dundee United 0-0 Rangers
Mark Hateley
Former Rangers striker on Sportsound
Quote Message: I think there'll be a few words spoken. It wouldn't surprise me if there's a change or two. That's the way Rangers have played
HALF-TIME Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
All square after an entertaining and frenetic first half.
Plenty of blood and thunder, but precious few clear-cut chances.
United will be delighted with their showing so far, while Rangers boss Gerrard has plenty of work to do.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Mulgrew is living dangerously as he drags down Morelos when the striker tries to race clear on goal.
The defender is relieved to see a yellow card rather than red.
Tavernier sends the free-kick just over the bar as he tries to repeat his stunning goal in the sides' previous Tannadice meeting.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
United are causing Rangers all sorts of problems with these deliveries.
A Mulgrew header is fumbled behind by Rangers keeper McLaughlin and, from the corner, a shot is blocked at close range.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
United appeal in vain for a penalty as Mulgrew's header is helped on by Harkes and hits Goldson's hand at close range.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
All Rangers' positive play is coming down the right.
Lundstram slings over a cross from that flank and finds Morelos, whose header is an easy catch for United keeper Siegrist.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Rangers' disjointed performance is summed up as Kent rolls a pass straight of play in attempting to find Barisic on the left touchline.
'Rangers look stunned'
Dundee United 0-0 Rangers
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Rangers look as though they're stunned and searching for what they do next. They're not getting any time on the ball. They've created very few chances. Morelos has been an absentee. The midfield has been very poor
Rangers look as though they're stunned and searching for what they do next. They're not getting any time on the ball. They've created very few chances. Morelos has been an absentee. The midfield has been very poor
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
United hit back and Pawlett, lurking six yards out, just fails to connect with a diving header from Chalmers' dangerous inswinging cross.
Rangers' Kent is now off the pitch receiving treatment for a bloody lip after coming off worst in an aerial collision.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
Rangers try to build some momentum and Kent's deep cross finds Morelos at the back post, but his header misses the target.
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers
First booking goes to United defender Butcher for a foul on Morelos right on the edge of United's penalty box. A tad harsh as there didn't look to be too much in the challenge.
Barisic wastes the free-kick, firing it straight into the wall.
Watching brief for Shankland
Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers