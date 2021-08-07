Dundee Utd v Rangers
Live

Scottish Premiership: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers - can either side break through?

Martin Watt

  1. GREAT SAVE!

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Tavernier lets fly from 25 yards but United's Siegrist is equal to it, throwing himself to his right to parry the ball away.

  2. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Crucial intervention from United defender Robson as he slides in to boot the ball over his own bar and prevent Morelos latching on to Aribo's cross.

    Rangers have started the second half with more menace than they showed in the first 45.

  3. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Young Logan Chalmers' race is run. The United winger limps off with what appears to be a muscle strain.

    Argentine Adrian Sporle bounds on to take his place.

  4. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Lundstram and Tavernier link well down Rangers' right and the ball is fizzed across goal, only for United keeper Siegrist to intercept with a diving save.

    Morelos boots the back post in frustration at the ball not reaching him.

  5. KICK-OFF

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    No changes from either side at the break as we go again.

  6. Dundee United 'need more in last third'

    HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Mark Hateley

    Former Rangers striker on Sportsound

    Quote Message: All credit to Dundee United. They've got this belief. They're doing everything tight. They need a little bit more in the last third. That is the only disappointment
  7. Goals a problem for United

    HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    United were the Premiership's lowest scorers last season with just 32 goals in 38 games.

    Can they add a finishing touch to their impressive play so far?

  8. Rangers lacking despite dominating possession

    HT: Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    stat
  9. Changes afoot at half-time?

    HT: Dundee United 0-0 Rangers

    Mark Hateley

    Former Rangers striker on Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think there'll be a few words spoken. It wouldn't surprise me if there's a change or two. That's the way Rangers have played
  10. HALF-TIME Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    All square after an entertaining and frenetic first half.

    Plenty of blood and thunder, but precious few clear-cut chances.

    United will be delighted with their showing so far, while Rangers boss Gerrard has plenty of work to do.

    Dundee United have shaded the first half with a high-energy display
    Image caption: Dundee United have frustrated the champions with a high-energy display
  11. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Mulgrew is living dangerously as he drags down Morelos when the striker tries to race clear on goal.

    The defender is relieved to see a yellow card rather than red.

    Tavernier sends the free-kick just over the bar as he tries to repeat his stunning goal in the sides' previous Tannadice meeting.

  12. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    United are causing Rangers all sorts of problems with these deliveries.

    A Mulgrew header is fumbled behind by Rangers keeper McLaughlin and, from the corner, a shot is blocked at close range.

  13. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    United appeal in vain for a penalty as Mulgrew's header is helped on by Harkes and hits Goldson's hand at close range.

  14. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    All Rangers' positive play is coming down the right.

    Lundstram slings over a cross from that flank and finds Morelos, whose header is an easy catch for United keeper Siegrist.

  15. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Rangers' disjointed performance is summed up as Kent rolls a pass straight of play in attempting to find Barisic on the left touchline.

  16. 'Rangers look stunned'

    Dundee United 0-0 Rangers

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Rangers look as though they're stunned and searching for what they do next. They're not getting any time on the ball. They've created very few chances. Morelos has been an absentee. The midfield has been very poor
    Alfredo Morelos and Peter Pawlett
    Image caption: Rangers have struggled to find space so far
  17. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    United hit back and Pawlett, lurking six yards out, just fails to connect with a diving header from Chalmers' dangerous inswinging cross.

    Rangers' Kent is now off the pitch receiving treatment for a bloody lip after coming off worst in an aerial collision.

  18. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Rangers try to build some momentum and Kent's deep cross finds Morelos at the back post, but his header misses the target.

  19. Post update

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    First booking goes to United defender Butcher for a foul on Morelos right on the edge of United's penalty box. A tad harsh as there didn't look to be too much in the challenge.

    Barisic wastes the free-kick, firing it straight into the wall.

  20. Watching brief for Shankland

    Dundee Utd 0-0 Rangers

    Lawrence Shankland
