Watch: Europa League qualifying - St Johnstone face Galatasaray in Turkey

Galatasaray missed out on reclaiming the Super Lig crown in agonising fashion last season, finishing level on points with Besiktas, who were one goal better off.

That sent Fatih Terim's side into this season's Champions League qualifiers, but they were thrashed 7-2 by PSV Eindhoven to drop into the Europa League.

Among those in their squad are former Atletico Madrid pair Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan, as well as ex-Liverpool winger Ryan Babel.

Falcao and Turan start on the bench tonight while Babel starts.