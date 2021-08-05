Galatasaray v St Johnstone
Watch: Europa League qualifying - St Johnstone face Galatasaray in Turkey

preview
13,439
viewing this page

Celtic earn nervy win over Jablonec

Live Reporting

Thomas Duncan

All times stated are UK

  1. How are Galatasaray shaping up?

    Galatasaray v St Johnstone (19:00)

    Galatasaray missed out on reclaiming the Super Lig crown in agonising fashion last season, finishing level on points with Besiktas, who were one goal better off.

    That sent Fatih Terim's side into this season's Champions League qualifiers, but they were thrashed 7-2 by PSV Eindhoven to drop into the Europa League.

    Among those in their squad are former Atletico Madrid pair Radamel Falcao and Arda Turan, as well as ex-Liverpool winger Ryan Babel.

    Falcao and Turan start on the bench tonight while Babel starts.

    Radamel Falcao training with his teammates before the visit of St Johnstone
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Radamel Falcao training with his teammates before the visit of St Johnstone
  2. Perth Saints on tour

    Galatasaray v St Johnstone (19:00)

    Last season's double-winning side are on the march.

    A Scottish Cup triumph against Hibernian has earned them a trip to one of European football's giants as Galatasaray await.

    So far, Callum Davidson has kept last season's successful side together. Can they spring a surprise?

    St Johnstone players departing for Istanbul
    Copyright: SNS
  3. Post update

    We'll bring you reaction from Celtic when we get it, but now it's time to look ahead to Galatasaray v St Johnstone, which kicks off at 19:00.

  4. Sunday league defending

    FT: Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    John Hartson

    Former Celtic striker on BBC Scotland

    Quote Message: It's Sunday league stuff the goals Celtic are giving away. I know it'll get better, but they won't win anything defending like that. I don't like to be too critical, but I can't accept that kind of defending
  5. The late goals

    FT: Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    Video content

    Video caption: Bitton's own goal makes it 3-2

    Video content

    Video caption: Ryan Christie restores Celtic's two goal lead
  6. Post update

    FT: Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Celtic - unless they can sort the defence out - will rely on scoring lots of goals.
  7. Game over?

    FT: Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    John Collins

    Former Celtic midfielder on Sportsound

    Quote Message: The tie is over as far as I'm concerned. I think it will be a fun night at Parkhead in the second leg.
  8. Work in progress

    FT: Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    Celtic are in a good position for the return leg next week, where they'll have the backing of their own fans.

    The positives were brilliant performances from James Forrest, and Liel Abada out wide. Kyogo Furuhashi looked promising and scored a debut goal.

    The negatives were the shocking defending for the goals, an unconvincing display by Joe Hart, and more missed chances. BUT, it's a win.

  9. FULL-TIME - Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    A first win as Celtic manager for Ange Postecoglou.

    James Forrest celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal
    Copyright: SNS
  10. Post update

    Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    Joe Hart just doesn't look sure of himself at all. A ball in behind should be his, but he hesitates, which allows the attacker to shoot.

    Fortunately for the Englishman he makes the save.

  11. GOAL Jablonec 2-4 Celtic

    Ryan Christie

    A diving header!

    Well, that's a boost for Celtic. Just as though it looked as though they'd shot themselves in the foot again.

    James Forrest lifts the bouncing ball to the front post, and Christie gets across his man and dives to nod home. Another sigh of relief for Celtic.

    Goal! - Celtic
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  12. 'Dreadful'

    Jablonec 2-3 Celtic

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: It's incredible. Joe Hart is in no man's land. It's dreadful.
  13. GOAL - Jablonec 2-3 Celtic

    Nir Bitton (own goal)

    Oh dear.

    It's just another straightforward ball over the top, and Tomas Malinsky latches onto it.

    He fires his shot across goal, and it hits Nir Bitton before looping into the top corner.

    It'll go down as an own goal, I think. Celtic causing their own problems.

    Goal! - Jablonec
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  14. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    John Collins

    Former Celtic midfielder on Sportsound

    Quote Message: You want to finish on a high. I think Celtic will get another chance.
  15. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    It's Jablonec who almost score! Anthony Ralston gets caught in position on the right touchline, and Houska's cross is almost tapped home in the middle of the box.

    Joe Hart gathers, though.

  16. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    Final 11 minutes. Can Celtic put this tie to bed?

    The substitutes are certainly making an impact.

  17. Forrest gives Celtic breathing space

    Video content

    Video caption: James Forrest makes it 3-1 to Celtic
  18. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    Celtic look keen for more goals here.

    Tom Rogic has been pressing high in midfield since his introduction and the visitors are knocking the ball about well as Ryan Christie is fouled with a late challenge.

  19. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    Stoppage in play here as Kratochvíl receives some on-field treatment.

  20. Post update

    Jablonec 1-3 Celtic

    James Forrest lofts a shot over the bar at the back post. It came at him really quickly to be fair.

    Nice play by Odsonne Edouard to tee up Greg Taylor for the cross.

    Ryan Christie was inches away from tapping home before the ball made its way to Forrest.

