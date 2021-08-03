Malmo v Rangers
Champions League qualifying: Malmo 0-0 Rangers - how will Gerrard's side fare?

Colin Moffat

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Early days but lots of misplaced passes, with Malmo hoofing it forward rather aimlessly.

  2. 'No team with any control'

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Chris Burke

    Former Rangers winger on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: No team has had any composed possession yet. Both teams are trying to suss each other out. You can see Rangers are trying to stretch the play
  3. 'Hostile environment for Rangers'

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Richard Foster

    Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: It sounds quite hostile for Rangers. It'll be a while since they've played in an atmosphere like this
  4. Post update

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Signs of life from Malmo now as Connor Goldson is caught napping near halfway but Rangers quickly gets numbers back to snuff out the threat.

  5. Post update

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    The home supporters are making plenty of noise but Malmo have barely had a touch in the Rangers half yet.

  6. Post update

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Corner to Rangers. However, James Tavernier's delivery is easily nodded away by a defender in light blue.

  7. KICK-OFF

    Malmo 0-0 Rangers

    Polish referee Szymon Marciniak peeps his whistle and away we go...

    It's a warm night in Malmo, with some of the locals going 'taps aff' as they quaff beer from plastic cups.

  8. Rangers making their mark in Europe

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Rangers have enjoyed some great European nights under Steven Gerrard.

    In the past two seasons they have gone as far as the last 16 in the Europa League, negotiating four rounds of qualifying in 2019 and three rounds last year.

    Since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox, Rangers have won 24 of their European ties, drawn 15 and lost just six.

    They have scored 84 goals in those 45 matches and kept 21 clean sheets.

  9. 'Great awareness in Rangers front three'

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Richard Foster

    Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: Cedric Itten brings other players into the game. When you have Scott Wright and Ryan Kent around him, all three of them possess great awareness and ability. They can all score goals.
    Itten
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Will Itten grab his chance tonight?
  10. Malmo enjoy home comforts

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    The hosts have also played two qualifying rounds in this competition already.

    Malmo got past Riga, 2-1 on aggregate, before another tight encounter with HJK Helsinki, which they won 4-3 on aggregate.

    On each occasion they won at home before drawing on the road.

    Malmo are unbeaten on their own patch so far this season, winning five and drawing once in the league. They didn't lose at home at all last year as they won the title - something Rangers will know all about.

    Malmo were 2-1 winners at home to HJK in the last round
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Malmo were 2-1 winners at home to HJK in the last round
  11. 'Kent's got everything'

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Richard Foster

    Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: I've played against Ryan Kent, he's an absolute nightmare. He's quick, his movement is really good, you can't give him half a yard. He's one of the most difficult players I've faced. He's got everything
  12. Familiar ground for Helander

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Rangers defender Filip Helander is back in his home town.

    The 28-year-old Sweden international began his career with Malmo before moving to Italy.

    He arrived in Glasgow two years ago after spells with Verona and Bologna.

    Filip Helander with Scott Arfield
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Is Filip Helander giving Scott Arfield a quick local guide?
  13. 'Can't argue with back four'

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Chris Burke

    Former Rangers winger on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: You can't argue with that back four and goalkeeper. That's the strongest Rangers have possessed in the last couple of seasons. I'm looking forward to seeing how Cedric Itten copes up front
  14. Malmo: Scourge of Scotland

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Malmo have good recent memories of games against Scottish opposition.

    Since turfing Rangers out of Champions League qualifying 10 years ago, they did the same to Celtic in 2015, winning a play-off contest 4-3 on aggregate.

    The Swedes also absolutely annihilated Hibernian in the second round of Europa League qualifying in July 2013, following a 2-0 home win with a crushing 7-0 success at Easter Road.

    Malmo lost 3-2 at Celtic Park before winning 2-0 at home
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Malmo lost 3-2 at Celtic Park before winning 2-0 at home
  15. 'Depth of squad serves Rangers well'

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Richard Foster

    Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: If you want to fight on all fronts you need that depth of squad which Rangers certainly have. That starting XI is good as anything Rangers could put forward. It's a very strong team
  16. Swedes well into league season

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Rangers opened their domestic title defence on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Livingston.

    Malmo are 13 games into their league campaign and sit second, one point behind Djurgarden, having won nine, drawn two and lost two.

  17. Gerrard gets better of Tomasson in Istanbul

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Of course, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knows all about the Champions League, having captained Liverpool to an incredible victory in 2005.

    His goal began a comeback from 3-0 down, with the Reds eventually overcoming AC Milan on penalties.

    Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was on the other side that night in Istanbul, coming on as a late sub and tucking away his spot-kick.

    The Dane did score in Feyenoord's 3-2 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the 2002 Uefa Cup final and might actually have a Champions League medal from 2003 with AC Milan but missed that final through injury.

    Steven Gerrard lifted the Champions League as Liverpool captain
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Steven Gerrard lifted the Champions League as Liverpool captain
  18. Possible play-off opponents already known

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    No one in the Rangers camp will admit to looking beyond this game, but the draw for the play-off round has already been made.

    Should the Glasgow giants prevail, they will meet either Olympiakos of Greece or Ludogorets of Bulgaria for a shot at the group stage.

    If the Swedes win through, Rangers drop into the Europa League play-off where Kazakhstan's Kairat or Armenia's Alashkert await.

  19. 'We have a really strong XI'

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    Rangers manager Steven Gerrard talking to RangersTV: "Picking the team for Livingston, I always had one eye on this massive fixture.

    "We have a few suspensions and players missing for different reasons but we have a really strong XI and some decent back-up. I've got a lot of trust and belief in the players that we've got with us.

    "The idea is to set this up for next week, to put us in control of the tie. But, as always, we will be aggressive and we will try to win."

  20. Revenge mission for Rangers

    Malmo v Rangers (18:00)

    That last run to the group stages came under Walter Smith, with Rangers finishing third behind Manchester United and Valencia before they were squeezed out of the Europa League in the last 16.

    Ally McCoist was at the helm for the following season and their Champions League hopes were dashed at this stage - by none other than Malmo.

    The Swedes won 1-0 at Ibrox in the first leg, while the return game ended 1-1, with Rangers receiving two of the three red cards dished out that night in August 2011.

    Allan McGregor and Steven Davis played in those games and are still going strong for Rangers tonight.

    Steven Davis has suffered disappointment against Malmo before
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Steven Davis has suffered disappointment against Malmo before
