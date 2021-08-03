Champions League qualifying: Malmo 0-0 Rangers - how will Gerrard's side fare?

Rangers have enjoyed some great European nights under Steven Gerrard.

In the past two seasons they have gone as far as the last 16 in the Europa League, negotiating four rounds of qualifying in 2019 and three rounds last year.

Since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox, Rangers have won 24 of their European ties, drawn 15 and lost just six.

They have scored 84 goals in those 45 matches and kept 21 clean sheets.