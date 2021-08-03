Champions League qualifying: Malmo 0-0 Rangers - how will Gerrard's side fare?

Early days but lots of misplaced passes, with Malmo hoofing it forward rather aimlessly.
'No team with any control'
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
Chris Burke
Former Rangers winger on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: No team has had any composed possession yet. Both teams are trying to suss each other out. You can see Rangers are trying to stretch the play
No team has had any composed possession yet. Both teams are trying to suss each other out. You can see Rangers are trying to stretch the play
'Hostile environment for Rangers'
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
Richard Foster
Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: It sounds quite hostile for Rangers. It'll be a while since they've played in an atmosphere like this
It sounds quite hostile for Rangers. It'll be a while since they've played in an atmosphere like this
Post update
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
Signs of life from Malmo now as Connor Goldson is caught napping near halfway but Rangers quickly gets numbers back to snuff out the threat.
Post update
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
The home supporters are making plenty of noise but Malmo have barely had a touch in the Rangers half yet.
Post update
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
Corner to Rangers. However, James Tavernier's delivery is easily nodded away by a defender in light blue.
KICK-OFF
Malmo 0-0 Rangers
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak peeps his whistle and away we go...
It's a warm night in Malmo, with some of the locals going 'taps aff' as they quaff beer from plastic cups.
Rangers making their mark in Europe
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Rangers have enjoyed some great European nights under Steven Gerrard.
In the past two seasons they have gone as far as the last 16 in the Europa League, negotiating four rounds of qualifying in 2019 and three rounds last year.
Since Gerrard arrived at Ibrox, Rangers have won 24 of their European ties, drawn 15 and lost just six.
They have scored 84 goals in those 45 matches and kept 21 clean sheets.
'Great awareness in Rangers front three'
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Richard Foster
Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: Cedric Itten brings other players into the game. When you have Scott Wright and Ryan Kent around him, all three of them possess great awareness and ability. They can all score goals.
Cedric Itten brings other players into the game. When you have Scott Wright and Ryan Kent around him, all three of them possess great awareness and ability. They can all score goals.
Malmo enjoy home comforts
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
The hosts have also played two qualifying rounds in this competition already.
Malmo got past Riga, 2-1 on aggregate, before another tight encounter with HJK Helsinki, which they won 4-3 on aggregate.
On each occasion they won at home before drawing on the road.
Malmo are unbeaten on their own patch so far this season, winning five and drawing once in the league. They didn't lose at home at all last year as they won the title - something Rangers will know all about.
'Kent's got everything'
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Richard Foster
Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: I've played against Ryan Kent, he's an absolute nightmare. He's quick, his movement is really good, you can't give him half a yard. He's one of the most difficult players I've faced. He's got everything
I've played against Ryan Kent, he's an absolute nightmare. He's quick, his movement is really good, you can't give him half a yard. He's one of the most difficult players I've faced. He's got everything
Familiar ground for Helander
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Rangers defender Filip Helander is back in his home town.
The 28-year-old Sweden international began his career with Malmo before moving to Italy.
He arrived in Glasgow two years ago after spells with Verona and Bologna.
'Can't argue with back four'
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Chris Burke
Former Rangers winger on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: You can't argue with that back four and goalkeeper. That's the strongest Rangers have possessed in the last couple of seasons. I'm looking forward to seeing how Cedric Itten copes up front
You can't argue with that back four and goalkeeper. That's the strongest Rangers have possessed in the last couple of seasons. I'm looking forward to seeing how Cedric Itten copes up front
Malmo: Scourge of Scotland
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Malmo have good recent memories of games against Scottish opposition.
Since turfing Rangers out of Champions League qualifying 10 years ago, they did the same to Celtic in 2015, winning a play-off contest 4-3 on aggregate.
The Swedes also absolutely annihilated Hibernian in the second round of Europa League qualifying in July 2013, following a 2-0 home win with a crushing 7-0 success at Easter Road.
'Depth of squad serves Rangers well'
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Richard Foster
Partick Thistle defender on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: If you want to fight on all fronts you need that depth of squad which Rangers certainly have. That starting XI is good as anything Rangers could put forward. It's a very strong team
If you want to fight on all fronts you need that depth of squad which Rangers certainly have. That starting XI is good as anything Rangers could put forward. It's a very strong team
Swedes well into league season
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Rangers opened their domestic title defence on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Livingston.
Malmo are 13 games into their league campaign and sit second, one point behind Djurgarden, having won nine, drawn two and lost two.
Gerrard gets better of Tomasson in Istanbul
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Of course, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knows all about the Champions League, having captained Liverpool to an incredible victory in 2005.
His goal began a comeback from 3-0 down, with the Reds eventually overcoming AC Milan on penalties.
Malmo manager Jon Dahl Tomasson was on the other side that night in Istanbul, coming on as a late sub and tucking away his spot-kick.
The Dane did score in Feyenoord's 3-2 triumph over Borussia Dortmund in the 2002 Uefa Cup final and might actually have a Champions League medal from 2003 with AC Milan but missed that final through injury.
Possible play-off opponents already known
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
No one in the Rangers camp will admit to looking beyond this game, but the draw for the play-off round has already been made.
Should the Glasgow giants prevail, they will meet either Olympiakos of Greece or Ludogorets of Bulgaria for a shot at the group stage.
If the Swedes win through, Rangers drop into the Europa League play-off where Kazakhstan's Kairat or Armenia's Alashkert await.
'We have a really strong XI'
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard talking to RangersTV: "Picking the team for Livingston, I always had one eye on this massive fixture.
"We have a few suspensions and players missing for different reasons but we have a really strong XI and some decent back-up. I've got a lot of trust and belief in the players that we've got with us.
"The idea is to set this up for next week, to put us in control of the tie. But, as always, we will be aggressive and we will try to win."
Revenge mission for Rangers
Malmo v Rangers (18:00)
That last run to the group stages came under Walter Smith, with Rangers finishing third behind Manchester United and Valencia before they were squeezed out of the Europa League in the last 16.
Ally McCoist was at the helm for the following season and their Champions League hopes were dashed at this stage - by none other than Malmo.
The Swedes won 1-0 at Ibrox in the first leg, while the return game ended 1-1, with Rangers receiving two of the three red cards dished out that night in August 2011.
Allan McGregor and Steven Davis played in those games and are still going strong for Rangers tonight.
