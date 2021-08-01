Motherwell v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership: Hibs edge helter-skelter game at Motherwell

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Tune into Sportscene

    You can catch all of today's goals on Sportscene, which will be along on BBC Scotland in around 15 minutes.

    I'll take that as my cue to bow out. Cheers for now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'A good day all round' - Glass

    FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United

    After an impressive opening win at Pittodrie, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told BBC Scotland: "It was a really good performance, first half in particular. A good day all round, the fans can see what the players are trying to do.

    "We got a warning [from Dundee United] just before half-time and it served its purpose and we came out firing again. We were able to soak it up a little bit in the second half but I think that was down to the energy we expended on Thursday.

    "We can pick Calvin Ramsay out because it was his 18th birthday yesterday. He was terrific. We thought about taking him off with 25 minutes to go but we decided to push him through the 90 minutes and his performance merited that."

    Christian Ramirez and Jonny Hayes both scored as Aberdeen beat Dundee United
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Christian Ramirez and Jonny Hayes both scored as Aberdeen beat Dundee United
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Robson could leave United in next 48 hours

    FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United

    Dundee United manager Thomas Courts told BBC Scotland that Jamie Robson could be on his way out of the club in the next 48 hours with interest in the left-back.

    He said: "There was a little bit of interest in Jamie Robson towards the end of the week but all parties agreed to focus on the game. His attitude and commitment was evident for all to see. So I'm sure there will be some update and developments over the next 24-48 hours."

    On United's 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie, he said: "We gave the ball away and we couldn't get a rhythm, but when we did get that rhythm we created chances and should have scored before half-time.

    "The positives are we should have scored one or two goals in the first half, in the second half we had Aberdeen hemmed in for the last 30 minutes. I would like to see a little more cutting edge and creativity."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Successful season for Aberdeen?

    FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think it could be a very successful season for Aberdeen. A long away to go, no-one will get carried away, but streets ahead of Dundee United at this moment in time.
    Aberdeen captain Scott Brown
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Van Veen was exceptional'

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: "I'd like us to have done some things better, from a defensive point of view, but I thought my team were excellent. We offered lots of attacking threat and really committed to the game.

    "Kevin van Veen was exceptional. It was one of the best individual performances I've seen since I've come up here but there's a long way to go and he needs to maintain consistency in training to produce more displays like that.

    "It wasn't just a one man show though and there's lots to come from these players.

    "We also need a few more in, maybe three or four at least."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'It was about us clearing our heads'

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Hibs were denied a strong penalty claim in the first half and Jack Ross is praising his side for not dwelling on the incident.

    "I've not seen it again and I was quite far away but my gut reaction was that it was a clear penalty," he said. "Certainly the players felt the same and they still felt that way at half-time.

    "It's about us clearing our heads at that point and telling the players to trust in what they were doing.

    "The second penalty was probably less clear-cut. Stephen O'Donnell can't do much about it but we'll take it, given we didn't get the one in the first half."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'Players responded to the atmosphere'

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    "I enjoyed having supporters back, the atmosphere was terrific and I think the players responded to that," Hibernian head coach Jack Ross tells BBC Sportsound.

    "It was physical without anything being untoward and played at a real high-tempo.

    "Even though we were behind at half-time, I was really pleased with what we produced, although we didn't defend our box well enough on two occasions.

    "Overall, for us to produce that kind of performance after being involved in Europe on Thursday was brilliant."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Motherwell are a work in progress'

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Stephen Craigan

    Former Motherwell defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: The fans really drove both teams on. I just think Hibs had more cohesion. They've got a lot of match-winners and the team has been settled for a season. Motherwell are a work in progress but they put so much into this game
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Hibs deserved it'

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Michael Stewart

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Motherwell added a lot to this game but I think Hibs deserved it. Even when they were behind, Jack Ross just needed to tell them to 'calm down and you'll have a great chance to turn it round'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Reasons to be cheerful for Motherwell

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Hibs showed more quality and a modicum of composure on a helter-skelter day but Motherwell deserve great credit for their approach.

    Graham Alexander's side certainly didn't hold back, crunching into challenges all over the park, and they had the visitors rattled for periods.

    Kevin van Veen looks like a very useful addition up front and that early goal will do wonders for the striker, who is a powerful unit but also showed a lot of nice touches.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Boyle penalty seals the points in five-goal thriller

    FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Hibs are off to a winning start for the fifth successive season.

    Kyle Magennis and substitute Christian Doidge scored the levelling goals after the visitors conceded a couple of soft first-half goals and Martin Boyle fired in the winner from the penalty spot.

    Perhaps justice was done after Hibs were denied what looked a certain penalty in the first half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. FULL-TIME Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Phew... That was a high-octane treat at Fir Park. Absolutely action-packed!

    Hibs trailed twice but go back to Edinburgh with maximum points.

    Christian Doidge came off the bench to equalise for Hibernian
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Christian Doidge came off the bench to equalise for Hibernian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Barry Maguire fashions room for a shot at the edge of the box but his effort sails over. Is that it for Motherwell?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Halfway through four minutes of stoppage time and Motherwell are going for the kitchen sink approach, chucking the ball long and chasing it down. Hibs are camped in, defending their penalty area.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    The home side have lots of men forward as we enter the 90th minute but Liam Donnelly has a swing at goal from 22 yards, his shot skewing well wide.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Kevin van Veen and Ryan Porteous have been having a titanic tussle today and the latest joust has the Hibs defender crunched by the Motherwell forward near the halfway line.

    Both men have a wee smile afterwards.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. A late change apiece...

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Midfielder Josh Campbell is on for Hibs, replacing Kyle Magennis.

    Motherwell chuck on the familiar figure of Stevie Lawless, with an exhausted looking Kaiyne Woolery trudging off.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet tries to chase down a good flick-on from Christian Doidge but Ricki Lamie does really well to get his body in between opponent and the ball, allowing Liam Kelly to come and collect.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Both sets of players continue to demonstrate impressive fitness levels as the play swings from one end to the other at a rapid rate of knots.

    There are going to be a lot of tired legs at full-time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. 'A brilliant game'

    Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian

    Michael Stewart

    Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: This has been such a brilliant game and we still have more than 15 minutes left. It's been so high-tempo, with loads of tackles and pressing. And we've had five goals
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Back to top