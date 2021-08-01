Scottish Premiership: Hibs edge helter-skelter game at Motherwell

You can catch all of today's goals on Sportscene, which will be along on BBC Scotland in around 15 minutes.
I'll take that as my cue to bow out. Cheers for now.
'A good day all round' - Glass
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
After an impressive opening win at Pittodrie, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told BBC Scotland: "It was a really good performance, first half in particular. A good day all round, the fans can see what the players are trying to do.
"We got a warning [from Dundee United] just before half-time and it served its purpose and we came out firing again. We were able to soak it up a little bit in the second half but I think that was down to the energy we expended on Thursday.
"We can pick Calvin Ramsay out because it was his 18th birthday yesterday. He was terrific. We thought about taking him off with 25 minutes to go but we decided to push him through the 90 minutes and his performance merited that."
Robson could leave United in next 48 hours
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts told BBC Scotland that Jamie Robson could be on his way out of the club in the next 48 hours with interest in the left-back.
He said: "There was a little bit of interest in Jamie Robson towards the end of the week but all parties agreed to focus on the game. His attitude and commitment was evident for all to see. So I'm sure there will be some update and developments over the next 24-48 hours."
On United's 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie, he said: "We gave the ball away and we couldn't get a rhythm, but when we did get that rhythm we created chances and should have scored before half-time.
"The positives are we should have scored one or two goals in the first half, in the second half we had Aberdeen hemmed in for the last 30 minutes. I would like to see a little more cutting edge and creativity."
Successful season for Aberdeen?
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: I think it could be a very successful season for Aberdeen. A long away to go, no-one will get carried away, but streets ahead of Dundee United at this moment in time.
I think it could be a very successful season for Aberdeen. A long away to go, no-one will get carried away, but streets ahead of Dundee United at this moment in time.
SNSCopyright: SNS
'Van Veen was exceptional'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: "I'd like us to have done some things better, from a defensive point of view, but I thought my team were excellent. We offered lots of attacking threat and really committed to the game.
"Kevin van Veen was exceptional. It was one of the best individual performances I've seen since I've come up here but there's a long way to go and he needs to maintain consistency in training to produce more displays like that.
"It wasn't just a one man show though and there's lots to come from these players.
"We also need a few more in, maybe three or four at least."
'It was about us clearing our heads'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs were denied a strong penalty claim in the first half and Jack Ross is praising his side for not dwelling on the incident.
"I've not seen it again and I was quite far away but my gut reaction was that it was a clear penalty," he said. "Certainly the players felt the same and they still felt that way at half-time.
"It's about us clearing our heads at that point and telling the players to trust in what they were doing.
"The second penalty was probably less clear-cut. Stephen O'Donnell can't do much about it but we'll take it, given we didn't get the one in the first half."
'Players responded to the atmosphere'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
"I enjoyed having supporters back, the atmosphere was terrific and I think the players responded to that," Hibernian head coach Jack Ross tells BBC Sportsound.
"It was physical without anything being untoward and played at a real high-tempo.
"Even though we were behind at half-time, I was really pleased with what we produced, although we didn't defend our box well enough on two occasions.
"Overall, for us to produce that kind of performance after being involved in Europe on Thursday was brilliant."
'Motherwell are a work in progress'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Stephen Craigan
Former Motherwell defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: The fans really drove both teams on. I just think Hibs had more cohesion. They've got a lot of match-winners and the team has been settled for a season. Motherwell are a work in progress but they put so much into this game
The fans really drove both teams on. I just think Hibs had more cohesion. They've got a lot of match-winners and the team has been settled for a season. Motherwell are a work in progress but they put so much into this game
'Hibs deserved it'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Motherwell added a lot to this game but I think Hibs deserved it. Even when they were behind, Jack Ross just needed to tell them to 'calm down and you'll have a great chance to turn it round'
Motherwell added a lot to this game but I think Hibs deserved it. Even when they were behind, Jack Ross just needed to tell them to 'calm down and you'll have a great chance to turn it round'
Reasons to be cheerful for Motherwell
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs showed more quality and a modicum of composure on a helter-skelter day but Motherwell deserve great credit for their approach.
Graham Alexander's side certainly didn't hold back, crunching into challenges all over the park, and they had the visitors rattled for periods.
Kevin van Veen looks like a very useful addition up front and that early goal will do wonders for the striker, who is a powerful unit but also showed a lot of nice touches.
Boyle penalty seals the points in five-goal thriller
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs are off to a winning start for the fifth successive season.
Kyle Magennis and substitute Christian Doidge scored the levelling goals after the visitors conceded a couple of soft first-half goals and Martin Boyle fired in the winner from the penalty spot.
Perhaps justice was done after Hibs were denied what looked a certain penalty in the first half.
FULL-TIME Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Phew... That was a high-octane treat at Fir Park. Absolutely action-packed!
Hibs trailed twice but go back to Edinburgh with maximum points.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Barry Maguire fashions room for a shot at the edge of the box but his effort sails over. Is that it for Motherwell?
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Halfway through four minutes of stoppage time and Motherwell are going for the kitchen sink approach, chucking the ball long and chasing it down. Hibs are camped in, defending their penalty area.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
The home side have lots of men forward as we enter the 90th minute but Liam Donnelly has a swing at goal from 22 yards, his shot skewing well wide.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Kevin van Veen and Ryan Porteous have been having a titanic tussle today and the latest joust has the Hibs defender crunched by the Motherwell forward near the halfway line.
Both men have a wee smile afterwards.
A late change apiece...
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Midfielder Josh Campbell is on for Hibs, replacing Kyle Magennis.
Motherwell chuck on the familiar figure of Stevie Lawless, with an exhausted looking Kaiyne Woolery trudging off.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet tries to chase down a good flick-on from Christian Doidge but Ricki Lamie does really well to get his body in between opponent and the ball, allowing Liam Kelly to come and collect.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Both sets of players continue to demonstrate impressive fitness levels as the play swings from one end to the other at a rapid rate of knots.
There are going to be a lot of tired legs at full-time.
'A brilliant game'
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: This has been such a brilliant game and we still have more than 15 minutes left. It's been so high-tempo, with loads of tackles and pressing. And we've had five goals
This has been such a brilliant game and we still have more than 15 minutes left. It's been so high-tempo, with loads of tackles and pressing. And we've had five goals
Live Reporting
Colin Moffat
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
SNSCopyright: SNS
Tune into Sportscene
You can catch all of today's goals on Sportscene, which will be along on BBC Scotland in around 15 minutes.
I'll take that as my cue to bow out. Cheers for now.
'A good day all round' - Glass
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
After an impressive opening win at Pittodrie, Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass told BBC Scotland: "It was a really good performance, first half in particular. A good day all round, the fans can see what the players are trying to do.
"We got a warning [from Dundee United] just before half-time and it served its purpose and we came out firing again. We were able to soak it up a little bit in the second half but I think that was down to the energy we expended on Thursday.
"We can pick Calvin Ramsay out because it was his 18th birthday yesterday. He was terrific. We thought about taking him off with 25 minutes to go but we decided to push him through the 90 minutes and his performance merited that."
Robson could leave United in next 48 hours
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
Dundee United manager Thomas Courts told BBC Scotland that Jamie Robson could be on his way out of the club in the next 48 hours with interest in the left-back.
He said: "There was a little bit of interest in Jamie Robson towards the end of the week but all parties agreed to focus on the game. His attitude and commitment was evident for all to see. So I'm sure there will be some update and developments over the next 24-48 hours."
On United's 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie, he said: "We gave the ball away and we couldn't get a rhythm, but when we did get that rhythm we created chances and should have scored before half-time.
"The positives are we should have scored one or two goals in the first half, in the second half we had Aberdeen hemmed in for the last 30 minutes. I would like to see a little more cutting edge and creativity."
Successful season for Aberdeen?
FT: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
'Van Veen was exceptional'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander tells BBC Sportsound: "I'd like us to have done some things better, from a defensive point of view, but I thought my team were excellent. We offered lots of attacking threat and really committed to the game.
"Kevin van Veen was exceptional. It was one of the best individual performances I've seen since I've come up here but there's a long way to go and he needs to maintain consistency in training to produce more displays like that.
"It wasn't just a one man show though and there's lots to come from these players.
"We also need a few more in, maybe three or four at least."
'It was about us clearing our heads'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs were denied a strong penalty claim in the first half and Jack Ross is praising his side for not dwelling on the incident.
"I've not seen it again and I was quite far away but my gut reaction was that it was a clear penalty," he said. "Certainly the players felt the same and they still felt that way at half-time.
"It's about us clearing our heads at that point and telling the players to trust in what they were doing.
"The second penalty was probably less clear-cut. Stephen O'Donnell can't do much about it but we'll take it, given we didn't get the one in the first half."
'Players responded to the atmosphere'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
"I enjoyed having supporters back, the atmosphere was terrific and I think the players responded to that," Hibernian head coach Jack Ross tells BBC Sportsound.
"It was physical without anything being untoward and played at a real high-tempo.
"Even though we were behind at half-time, I was really pleased with what we produced, although we didn't defend our box well enough on two occasions.
"Overall, for us to produce that kind of performance after being involved in Europe on Thursday was brilliant."
'Motherwell are a work in progress'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Stephen Craigan
Former Motherwell defender on BBC Sportsound
'Hibs deserved it'
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound
Reasons to be cheerful for Motherwell
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs showed more quality and a modicum of composure on a helter-skelter day but Motherwell deserve great credit for their approach.
Graham Alexander's side certainly didn't hold back, crunching into challenges all over the park, and they had the visitors rattled for periods.
Kevin van Veen looks like a very useful addition up front and that early goal will do wonders for the striker, who is a powerful unit but also showed a lot of nice touches.
Boyle penalty seals the points in five-goal thriller
FT: Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs are off to a winning start for the fifth successive season.
Kyle Magennis and substitute Christian Doidge scored the levelling goals after the visitors conceded a couple of soft first-half goals and Martin Boyle fired in the winner from the penalty spot.
Perhaps justice was done after Hibs were denied what looked a certain penalty in the first half.
FULL-TIME Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Phew... That was a high-octane treat at Fir Park. Absolutely action-packed!
Hibs trailed twice but go back to Edinburgh with maximum points.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Barry Maguire fashions room for a shot at the edge of the box but his effort sails over. Is that it for Motherwell?
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Halfway through four minutes of stoppage time and Motherwell are going for the kitchen sink approach, chucking the ball long and chasing it down. Hibs are camped in, defending their penalty area.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
The home side have lots of men forward as we enter the 90th minute but Liam Donnelly has a swing at goal from 22 yards, his shot skewing well wide.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Kevin van Veen and Ryan Porteous have been having a titanic tussle today and the latest joust has the Hibs defender crunched by the Motherwell forward near the halfway line.
Both men have a wee smile afterwards.
A late change apiece...
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Midfielder Josh Campbell is on for Hibs, replacing Kyle Magennis.
Motherwell chuck on the familiar figure of Stevie Lawless, with an exhausted looking Kaiyne Woolery trudging off.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet tries to chase down a good flick-on from Christian Doidge but Ricki Lamie does really well to get his body in between opponent and the ball, allowing Liam Kelly to come and collect.
Post update
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Both sets of players continue to demonstrate impressive fitness levels as the play swings from one end to the other at a rapid rate of knots.
There are going to be a lot of tired legs at full-time.
'A brilliant game'
Motherwell 2-3 Hibernian
Michael Stewart
Former Scotland midfielder on BBC Sportsound