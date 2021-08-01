Scottish Premiership: Hibs edge helter-skelter game at Motherwell

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts told BBC Scotland that Jamie Robson could be on his way out of the club in the next 48 hours with interest in the left-back.

He said: "There was a little bit of interest in Jamie Robson towards the end of the week but all parties agreed to focus on the game. His attitude and commitment was evident for all to see. So I'm sure there will be some update and developments over the next 24-48 hours."

On United's 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie, he said: "We gave the ball away and we couldn't get a rhythm, but when we did get that rhythm we created chances and should have scored before half-time.

"The positives are we should have scored one or two goals in the first half, in the second half we had Aberdeen hemmed in for the last 30 minutes. I would like to see a little more cutting edge and creativity."