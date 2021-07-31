Hearts v Celtic

'No point feeling sorry for ourselves' - reaction as Celtic beaten by Hearts

Live Reporting

Thomas Duncan

All times stated are UK

  1. Ciao

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    What a night for Hearts. Celtic up against it this season already.

    Highlights of all four of today's Premiership matches is on Sportscene in five minutes' time. 22:30 BST on BBC Scotland. Tune in.

    We're back tomorrow for Aberdeen v Dundee United and Motherwell v Hibs.

    Bring it on.

  2. 'I feel for the manager though, I really do'

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    John Collins

    Former Hibs manager on Sportsound

    Quote Message: There is so much work to be done. The manager came in late and you can't sign players when there's no manager. Clubs know Celtic are desperate so they'll bump up their prices. I feel for the manager though, I really do.
  3. Postecoglou disappointed but looking to Thursday

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "Hugely disappointing result. We got control of the game after a chaotic opening five minutes. We let ourselves down with some execution in the final third, and it was obviously disappointing to concede from a set play.

    "I thought we were in control of the game when we scored but some of our shooting in and around the box let us down. Once we scored I felt we had opportunities to win it.

    "Not the way we wanted to start but we’ve got another game Thursday so no point just feeling sorry for ourselves - we had opportunities to win and we didn’t do that.

    "The board don’t want me to fail, I think people are trying to make out there’s some disconnect there. We all know what needs to be done and we’re doing that collectively."

  5. Signing of the season?

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    John Collins

    Former Hibs manager on Sportsound

    Quote Message: Celtic players were swarming all about Beni Baningime. He wasn't getting flustered. He was playing nice, quality passes. He played with a great deal of maturity. You'll be lucky if there's a better signing in the Premiership
    Kyogo Furuhashi and Beni Baningime
    Copyright: SNS
  6. Beni's the man

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Beni Baningime was named man of the match on debut tonight for Hearts.

    He won more tackles and got possession back more times than any other player on the pitch tonight. He was everywhere.

    He also made more successful passes than any of his team-mates. Looks a really good signing.

    Beni Baningime was man of the match on debut
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Beni Baningime was man of the match on debut
  7. 'Delighted to give Hearts fans a good Saturday night'

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Hearts manager Robbie Neilson tells BBC Scotland: "I was delighted with them. Having 5,000 fans really helped us. Delighted to give the fans a good Saturday night.

    "I thought Beni Baningime was sensational. He's only played three 45 minutes all through pre-season.

    "John Souttar's a top player. Defensively and attacking, he's sensational. Delighted to get the goal, it's a massive three points but we've got to go and win at St Mirren next week."

    Robbie Neilson
    Copyright: SNS
  8. Celtic's toils

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon says Celtic haven't won away from home in nearly six months. Ok they had six weeks or so off, but still. Incredible.

  9. Tynecastle effect

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Craig Levein

    Former Hearts manager on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: That was a wonderful evening for Hearts supporters. There's only 5,500 here but they didn't half get behind the team! Tynecastle is such an exciting place to be and to watch football.
  10. 'Incredible moment' for Souttar

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Hearts match winner John Souttar is rather hoarse as he conducts an interview with Sky Sports...

    "It's an incredible feeling," he says. "I had a tough year last year. It was an incredible moment. It's exciting times to be a Hearts player."

  12. The winner

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    You can't not be pleased for John Souttar. For everything he's been through with injuries, it's nice to see him back to his best.

    John Souttar rose highest to head home the winner
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: John Souttar rose highest to head home the winner
  13. Post update

    FT: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    The TV cameras have panned to Celtic chief executive Dominic McKay.

    Baptism. Of. Fire. What a performance from Hearts.

  14. FULL-TIME - Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Celtic's first defeat on the opening day for 24 years.

    The man they released last season denies them at the death. What a game.

    I love you, Scottish Premiership. What an opening day.

  15. GREAT SAVE!

    Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Craig Gordon. Outstanding.

    He denies James Forrest from point blank range and then pushes Carl Starfelt's header away! Sensational!

  16. 'Inch perfect delivery'

    Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    John Collins

    Former Hibs manager on Sportsound

    Quote Message: It's a quality delivery, inch perfect
  17. Smith's delivery on the money

    Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    Craig Levein

    Former Hearts manager on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Celtic tried to hold a high-line but then they didn't drop together. It is a brilliant ball by Smith though, it really is.
  18. Post update

    Hearts 1-1 Celtic

    What an atmosphere by the way. Some bounce when that goal went in. Celtic look lost.

  19. GOAL Hearts 2-1 Celtic

    John Souttar

    And he deserves it!

    John Souttar, on his way back from another serious injury, has been outstanding all night.

    He just won the free kick, and he thunders a header home from Michael Smith's cross!

    Celtic's marking. Dearie me...

    Hearts goal graphic
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  20. Post update

    Hearts 1-1 Celtic

    Hearts free-kick wide on the left. 88 minutes. Chance.

