'No point feeling sorry for ourselves' - reaction as Celtic beaten by Hearts

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "Hugely disappointing result. We got control of the game after a chaotic opening five minutes. We let ourselves down with some execution in the final third, and it was obviously disappointing to concede from a set play.

"I thought we were in control of the game when we scored but some of our shooting in and around the box let us down. Once we scored I felt we had opportunities to win it.

"Not the way we wanted to start but we’ve got another game Thursday so no point just feeling sorry for ourselves - we had opportunities to win and we didn’t do that.

"The board don’t want me to fail, I think people are trying to make out there’s some disconnect there. We all know what needs to be done and we’re doing that collectively."