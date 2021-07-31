SPFL returns: Hamilton recover from four down & both later Premiership games finish level

I'm going to call it a day here but that's by no means the end of the football for today.
Hearts take on Celtic at Tynecastle in a 20:00 kick-off and we'll have all the action covered, with radio commentary and text updates.
Sportscene will be along with highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:30.
Cheers for now.
Pundits' picks
Richard Foster
Partick Thistle defender
Champions: Rangers
Relegated: Dundee
Best signing: John Lundtsram to Rangers
Player of the year: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)
One to watch: Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)
Pundits' picks
Julie Fleeting
Former Scotland striker
Champions: Rangers
Relegated: Dundee
Best signing: Scott Brown to Aberdeen
Player of the year: Ryan Kent (Rangers)
One to watch: David Turnbull (Celtic)
Wee Rovers get the win
The League 2 game at Cliftonhill is finally over, with Albion Rovers running out 2-0 winners against Edinburgh City.
The referee was unable to continue after the interval, with just two officials overseeing the second half... One of the assistants took on the whistle, with just one line patrolled.
Kelty Hearts off to a flier
Kelty Hearts enjoyed their first SPFL outing, beating Fife rivals Cowdenbeath 2-0.
Joe Cardle and Ross Philp got the goals for Kevin Thomson's team.
Reasons to be cheerful at Dens Park
FT: Dundee 2-2 St Mirren
Willie Miller
Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: Jim Goodwin might not be so happy after taking the lead twice and throwing on attacking players against 10 men, but both managers will be relatively pleased with how their teams performed
Jim Goodwin might not be so happy after taking the lead twice and throwing on attacking players against 10 men, but both managers will be relatively pleased with how their teams performed
Goals galore in the Championship!
The second tier delivered an incredible 18 goals from four games.
Morton and Dunfermline shared four, while Partick Thistle won a best of five against Queen of the South.
Story of the day belongs to Hamilton Accies who were trailing 4-0 at Raith Rovers midway through the second half, only to come away with a share of the spoils.
Arbroath let the side down, failing to find the net in a 1-0 defeat at home to Inverness Caley Thistle.
Ayr United and Kilmarnock have got a lot to live up to when they meet on Monday.
Post update
That Albion Rovers - Edinburgh City game is still going on and the visitors have just had a penalty saved, so it remains 2-0 to the Coatbridge side.
FULL-TIME
Scottish League 2
FULL-TIME
Scottish League 1
FULL-TIME
Scottish Championship
FULL-TIME Dundee 2-2 St Mirren
The points are shared in a thoroughly entertaining game.
We had four goals, the softest of penalties and a crazy sending off. Magic...
Dundee were behind twice, so I suppose they will be the happier side.
FULL-TIME Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone
No goals in the end in Dingwall but it is St Johnstone who will be more disappointed than Ross County after that late Ali McCann penalty miss.
Saints finished strongly after being second best for much of the first half and there's a lot for both these teams to work on.
Tune in later for all the thrills from Tynecastle
Accies stage comeback for the ages
GOAL Raith Rovers 4-4 Hamilton
Shaun Want
The Accies have hit back from 4-0 down... Wild!
HITS THE WOODWORK
Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone
Liam Craig, just on as a St Johnstone sub, cannot convert on the rebound after Stevie May's shot is kept out by Ross Laidlaw.
This game is finally beginning to open up.
GOAL Partick Thistle 3-2 Queen of the South
Scott Tiffoney
Back under way at Cliftonhill
We're hearing that Edinburgh City objected to a spare home player running the line, so they are going with one assistant referee in that delayed League 2 game...
It's still 2-0 to Albion Rovers.
GOAL Raith Rovers 4-3 Hamilton
Kieran MacDonald
CLOSE!
Dundee 2-2 St Mirren
St Mirren striker Curtis Main has missed a great chance with his head. It was a tremendous leap, but the ball flies over from about seven yards out.
Scott Tanser then has an almost identical opportunity, but heads straight at the goalkeeper.