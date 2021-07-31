Dundee v St Mirren

SPFL returns: Hamilton recover from four down & both later Premiership games finish level

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Colin Moffat

All times stated are UK

  1. Tune in later for all the thrills from Tynecastle

    I'm going to call it a day here but that's by no means the end of the football for today.

    Hearts take on Celtic at Tynecastle in a 20:00 kick-off and we'll have all the action covered, with radio commentary and text updates.

    Sportscene will be along with highlights on BBC One Scotland at 22:30.

    Cheers for now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Pundits' picks

    Richard Foster

    Partick Thistle defender

    Champions: Rangers

    Relegated: Dundee

    Best signing: John Lundtsram to Rangers

    Player of the year: Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen)

    One to watch: Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Pundits' picks

    Julie Fleeting

    Former Scotland striker

    Champions: Rangers

    Relegated: Dundee

    Best signing: Scott Brown to Aberdeen

    Player of the year: Ryan Kent (Rangers)

    One to watch: David Turnbull (Celtic)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Wee Rovers get the win

    The League 2 game at Cliftonhill is finally over, with Albion Rovers running out 2-0 winners against Edinburgh City.

    The referee was unable to continue after the interval, with just two officials overseeing the second half... One of the assistants took on the whistle, with just one line patrolled.

    Albion Rovers linesman debacle
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Kelty Hearts off to a flier

    Kelty Hearts enjoyed their first SPFL outing, beating Fife rivals Cowdenbeath 2-0.

    Joe Cardle and Ross Philp got the goals for Kevin Thomson's team.

    Kelty Hearts got their season off to a winning start
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Kelty Hearts got their season off to a winning start
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Reasons to be cheerful at Dens Park

    FT: Dundee 2-2 St Mirren

    Willie Miller

    Former Aberdeen defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Jim Goodwin might not be so happy after taking the lead twice and throwing on attacking players against 10 men, but both managers will be relatively pleased with how their teams performed
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Goals galore in the Championship!

    The second tier delivered an incredible 18 goals from four games.

    Morton and Dunfermline shared four, while Partick Thistle won a best of five against Queen of the South.

    Story of the day belongs to Hamilton Accies who were trailing 4-0 at Raith Rovers midway through the second half, only to come away with a share of the spoils.

    Arbroath let the side down, failing to find the net in a 1-0 defeat at home to Inverness Caley Thistle.

    Ayr United and Kilmarnock have got a lot to live up to when they meet on Monday.

    Scott Tiffoney celebrates making it 3-2 to Partick Thistle
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scott Tiffoney celebrates making it 3-2 to Partick Thistle
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    That Albion Rovers - Edinburgh City game is still going on and the visitors have just had a penalty saved, so it remains 2-0 to the Coatbridge side.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. FULL-TIME

    Scottish League 2

    Scottish League 2
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. FULL-TIME

    Scottish League 1

    League 1
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. FULL-TIME

    Scottish Championship

    Championship
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. FULL-TIME Dundee 2-2 St Mirren

    The points are shared in a thoroughly entertaining game.

    We had four goals, the softest of penalties and a crazy sending off. Magic...

    Dundee were behind twice, so I suppose they will be the happier side.

    Referee Craig Napier was at the heart of the action at Dens Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Referee Craig Napier was at the heart of the action at Dens Park
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. FULL-TIME Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone

    No goals in the end in Dingwall but it is St Johnstone who will be more disappointed than Ross County after that late Ali McCann penalty miss.

    Saints finished strongly after being second best for much of the first half and there's a lot for both these teams to work on.

    Ali McCann misses a penalty for St Johnstone
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Ali McCann's got under his penalty in the 70th minute
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GOAL Raith Rovers 4-4 Hamilton

    Shaun Want

    The Accies have hit back from 4-0 down... Wild!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Ross County 0-0 St Johnstone

    Liam Craig, just on as a St Johnstone sub, cannot convert on the rebound after Stevie May's shot is kept out by Ross Laidlaw.

    This game is finally beginning to open up.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. GOAL Partick Thistle 3-2 Queen of the South

    Scott Tiffoney

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Back under way at Cliftonhill

    We're hearing that Edinburgh City objected to a spare home player running the line, so they are going with one assistant referee in that delayed League 2 game...

    It's still 2-0 to Albion Rovers.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. GOAL Raith Rovers 4-3 Hamilton

    Kieran MacDonald

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. CLOSE!

    Dundee 2-2 St Mirren

    St Mirren striker Curtis Main has missed a great chance with his head. It was a tremendous leap, but the ball flies over from about seven yards out.

    Scott Tanser then has an almost identical opportunity, but heads straight at the goalkeeper.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page
Back to top