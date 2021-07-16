Updates from Nuno's first Spurs press conference

It's great to see footballers getting involved in CPR training. Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.
Tanganga attends CPS lesson
Earlier this week, Spurs' Japhet Tanganga and Leyton Orient's Adam Thompson attended a CPR lesson at Riverley Primary School.
Tottenham's pre-season schedule
Here's the rest of their pre-season schedule in full...
21 July: Colchester United v Tottenham (JobServe Community Stadium)
28 July: MK Dons v Tottenham (Stadium MK)
4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham (Stamford Bridge)
8 August: Tottenham v Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
When do Spurs play next?
It's a busy pre-season schedule for Spurs. They play their first friendly tomorrow at the Breyer Group Stadium in London against Leyton Orient.
Hello!
Good afternoon.
Nuno Espirito Santo will be speaking to the press shortly for the first time as Tottenham manager.
Stick with us for updates over the next hour or so and get involved using #bbcfootball.