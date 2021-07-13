Euro 2020 final fall-out plus transfers latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We start with comments by England captain Harry Kane, who has told those behind the racist abuse of team-mates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka: "You're not an England fan and we don't want you."

All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy before being targeted on social media after the game.

"They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night," Kane said.

"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high," the Tottenham striker added on Twitter.

"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."