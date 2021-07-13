Live

Euro 2020 final fall-out plus transfers latest

Thomas Mallows and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Abuse of England players 'unforgivable' - Southgate

    Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse directed at the England players was "unforgiveable".

    Abuse of England players 'unforgivable' - Southgate
  2. 'You're not England fans' captain Kane tells racists

    Harry Kane hugging Bukayo Saka
    We start with comments by England captain Harry Kane, who has told those behind the racist abuse of team-mates Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka: "You're not an England fan and we don't want you."

    All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy before being targeted on social media after the game.

    "They deserve support and backing, not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night," Kane said.

    "Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up and take a pen when the stakes were high," the Tottenham striker added on Twitter.

    "If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an England fan and we don't want you."

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to today’s live page as we continue to reflect on England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

    Stand by for further reaction to Sunday’s game, plus all the latest transfer news.

