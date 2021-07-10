Countdown to Euro 2020 final - England hoping to make history

GB wheelchair
basketball player Terry Bywater is preparing for his sixth paralympics but will be supporting England this weekend.
He told BBC Sport: "I watched the semi-final against Denmark with a couple of
the other GB players – that last 15 minutes my heart was beating so fast – I’m
getting too old for it!
"We’ve watched the games together all tournament because
we’ve been in camp, but the emotion during the Denmark game was something else.
.Copyright: .
"England are in a major final – how lucky are we to be alive at this time? Imagine it does come home, what will the country be like? I don’t know if I can handle it.
"The team we have is exciting and is bringing the nation together and if we can play for an hour like the last 25 mins against Denmark, I think we can get a few goals. Whether it is a scruffy and horrible 1-0 and we scrape over the line or a 5-0 win, I don’t care.
"As a Middlesbrough fan, I’m really proud that it is Gareth Southgate with the whole nation on his shoulders, and he will hopefully carry us to glory."
Post update
Beautiful, Simon.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Simon Hudson: If we are going to use Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ to honour Gareth Southgate, may I suggest:
Looking back on Euro 96
We still share the pain of that penalty miss
But Southgate you’re the one
To keep us marching on
You can bring it home again
Highlights: Victory over Denmark
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
This was how England got here. Tense!
'Out of despair Italy have brought joy'
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
Mina Rzouki
European football expert
The image of a crying Gianluigi Buffon filled the pages of nearly every newspaper in Italy.
On 13 November 2017, the country shaped like a football boot could not score a goal against Sweden to qualify for the World Cup.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It was more than a national tragedy - it was labelled as the apocalypse. On the cover of Italy's famous pink paper, Gazzetta dello Sport, the headline simply read: "The end."
Fast forward three years and Italy are not only in the Euros, but finalists. Read more here.
Post update
We also had plenty of you getting in touch with us about your own memories with loved ones.
Please keep sending them in! Use #bbcfootball on Twitter.
Victory sparks memories of lost loved ones
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
Joy, redemption, excitement, relief.
England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals prompted a flurry of emotions for everyone connected to the Three Lions, but for midfielder Kalvin Phillips it was also a time for reflection.
The Leeds player, who has been one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament, joined the post-match celebrations wearing a shirt with 'Granny Val' on the back - a tribute to his grandmother Valerie Crosby, who died in February.
It was a strong reminder that in the most emotionally charged moments, our thoughts often turn to those we have loved and lost.
When the full-time whistle went at Wembley on Wednesday, I, like the rest of the nation felt an overwhelming swell of jubilation, relief, and if I'm honest, utter disbelief.
I also felt an immense sense of pride that it was this group of players, with this manager and support staff, that had written their names into the history books.
As BBC Sport's England reporter, I've been following this team for more than four weeks now - from before a ball was kicked against Croatia. Back then, a reporter who's been covering England for a lot longer than me described them as having bottled up what they'd started in Russia. Somehow, three years in it seems they've managed to mix it up to come up with something even more special.
Live Reporting
Emma Sanders
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Hopefully he will carry us to glory'
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
GB wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater is preparing for his sixth paralympics but will be supporting England this weekend.
He told BBC Sport: "I watched the semi-final against Denmark with a couple of the other GB players – that last 15 minutes my heart was beating so fast – I’m getting too old for it!
"We’ve watched the games together all tournament because we’ve been in camp, but the emotion during the Denmark game was something else.
"England are in a major final – how lucky are we to be alive at this time? Imagine it does come home, what will the country be like? I don’t know if I can handle it.
"The team we have is exciting and is bringing the nation together and if we can play for an hour like the last 25 mins against Denmark, I think we can get a few goals. Whether it is a scruffy and horrible 1-0 and we scrape over the line or a 5-0 win, I don’t care.
"As a Middlesbrough fan, I’m really proud that it is Gareth Southgate with the whole nation on his shoulders, and he will hopefully carry us to glory."
Post update
Beautiful, Simon.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball
Simon Hudson: If we are going to use Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ to honour Gareth Southgate, may I suggest:
Looking back on Euro 96
We still share the pain of that penalty miss
But Southgate you’re the one
To keep us marching on
You can bring it home again
Highlights: Victory over Denmark
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
This was how England got here. Tense!
'Out of despair Italy have brought joy'
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
Mina Rzouki
European football expert
The image of a crying Gianluigi Buffon filled the pages of nearly every newspaper in Italy.
On 13 November 2017, the country shaped like a football boot could not score a goal against Sweden to qualify for the World Cup.
It was more than a national tragedy - it was labelled as the apocalypse. On the cover of Italy's famous pink paper, Gazzetta dello Sport, the headline simply read: "The end."
Fast forward three years and Italy are not only in the Euros, but finalists. Read more here.
Post update
We also had plenty of you getting in touch with us about your own memories with loved ones.
Please keep sending them in! Use #bbcfootball on Twitter.
Victory sparks memories of lost loved ones
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
Joy, redemption, excitement, relief.
England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals prompted a flurry of emotions for everyone connected to the Three Lions, but for midfielder Kalvin Phillips it was also a time for reflection.
The Leeds player, who has been one of England's most consistent performers at the tournament, joined the post-match celebrations wearing a shirt with 'Granny Val' on the back - a tribute to his grandmother Valerie Crosby, who died in February.
It was a strong reminder that in the most emotionally charged moments, our thoughts often turn to those we have loved and lost.
Read more here.
Get Involved - what are your superstitions?
#bbcfootball
England are in the final.
And it's clearly because Dave has been wearing his lucky pants throughout the tournament.
But what about you? What have you been doing during Euro 2020 for every game that you won't dare change for the final?
Let us know what your Euro 2020 superstitions are. Tweet us on #bbcfootball
8 rounds, 104 answers - the bumper Euros final quiz
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
And then there were two.
After 50 games, 1,218 shots and 140 goals, England and Italy are the last teams standing in Euro 2020.
From Euro 2020 so far to the Three Lions' previous meetings with the Azzurri, we've put together a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test before Sunday's final at Wembley.
Get your brain kicking into gear. Have a go!
Laughter, tears and treats - inside the camp
Italy v England (Sunday, 20:00 BST)
When the full-time whistle went at Wembley on Wednesday, I, like the rest of the nation felt an overwhelming swell of jubilation, relief, and if I'm honest, utter disbelief.
I also felt an immense sense of pride that it was this group of players, with this manager and support staff, that had written their names into the history books.
As BBC Sport's England reporter, I've been following this team for more than four weeks now - from before a ball was kicked against Croatia. Back then, a reporter who's been covering England for a lot longer than me described them as having bottled up what they'd started in Russia. Somehow, three years in it seems they've managed to mix it up to come up with something even more special.
Read more here.
Post update
Here's someone who knows exactly what it feels like to be inside England's camp...
Post update
Good morning!
We're officially a day away from England's Euro 2020 final against Italy.
Yes, the FINAL. Of a men's major tournament! I have to pinch myself every time...
It's all we'll be talking about today so get involved, share your England memories and we'll bring you all the news from the camp, including Gareth Southgate's press conference later on.