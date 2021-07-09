Live

Countdown to Euro 2020 final

preview
4,103
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Thomas Mallows and Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'I danced in Gareth’s shoes'

    England coach Chris Powell reveals how he and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate bonded as youngsters at Crystal Palace.

    Video content

    Video caption: How England coaches Chris Powell and Gareth Southgate bonded as youngsters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Gareth Southgate - by those who know him best

    This is great from my colleagues Alistair Magowan and Stephan Shemilt on Gareth Southgate.

    They have spoken to former teachers, youth coaches, team-mates, managers and school friends to find out what really makes the England manager tick.

    It is well worth your time - check it out here.

    Gareth Southgate
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'I'm here to win all the titles'

    Away from England v Italy for a moment and Spain's Diario AS carries quotes from Sergio Ramos, who says he wants to "win all the titles" after signing Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid.

    AS back page
    Copyright: AS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Daily Euros Podcast

    BBC Sounds

    Fancy some Euro 2020 final preview content?

    Of course you do!

    Head over to BBC Sounds to check out the latest edition of the Euros Daily Podcast.

    Steve Crossman is joined by Guillem Balague, Julien Laurens, Raphael Honigstein and Kristof Terreur to preview Sunday's huge game at Wembley.

    As England look to end 55 years of hurt, the team look at the reaction across Europe to the winning penalty and ‘Happy Kane’.

    Filippo Ricci, Spanish football correspondent for Italy’s Gazzetta Dello Sport, joins the pod to talk Italian swag, national anthems and the spirit Roberto Mancini has brought to the country.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    SMS Message: This Euros landed in an odd year so I have had to change all my usual superstitions to as near their opposite as possible. Haven't used them all up yet so for the final I will finally predict an England win, praise the player I want to play well and invite my Welsh father-in-law to watch the game with me. from Trev, Market Harborough
    Trev, Market Harborough
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Arsenal close to Lokonga signing

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Arsenal are closing in on the €20m (£17.2m) signing of Belgian Under-21 international midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.

    The youngster was allowed to miss Anderlecht’s pre-season training camp in order to complete the move and it is expected he will have a medical within the next 48 hours before signing a long-term contract with the Gunners.

    Lokonga is viewed as part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term overhaul of an Arsenal squad that finished eighth in the last two seasons – their worst successive finishes in over 40 years – and will not play in Europe next season for the first time since 1996.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    It's not all about us - we also want to hear from you this morning.

    How are you feeling two days out from the final? What plans to do you have for the big day? Any superstitions you need to keep?

    You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Final shot'

    The back pages

    Gareth Southgate is also on the back of the Metro, with the Three Lions boss speaking of his pride at having the chance to bring so much happiness to the country after a difficult few years.

    Metro back page
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Loud & Proud'

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star also leads on Southgate and says 'Lionsmania' is gripping England after more 27 million people watched Wednesday's semi-final.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Lion King'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror also leads on quotes from Gareth Southgate, who says he "couldn't be prouder to be an Englishman" after leading his country to the final.

    Mirror back page
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'Share our glory'

    The back pages

    The Mail also leads on the England players donating their prize money to NHS charities.

    It also reports that Wembley will employ more stewards for Sunday's final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the stadium for the Denmark game.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'Pride of Lions'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    The Express reports that the England players will donate their Euros bonuses to NHS charities.

    The squad could share up to £9.5m in prize money if they beat Italy in Sunday's final.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. 'Wembley show of emotion'

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    You will not be surprised to hear that England's game with Italy dominates the back pages.

    The Guardian leads on Gareth Southgate, who has described his overwhelming pride at leading England to their first major men's tournament final since 1966.

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Let's start with a look at this morning's back pages...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Good morning

    After the euphoria of Wednesday night we now have the long, nervous wait until Sunday's final.

    Thankfully, the BBC Sport live page is here to keep you entertained all the way.

    Stand by for all the latest news and gossip as we build up to the game, plus all the breaking transfer news.

    Let's go!

    General view of the Wembley dugouts
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top