Countdown to Euro 2020 final

Away from England v Italy for a moment and Spain's Diario AS carries quotes from Sergio Ramos, who says he wants to "win all the titles" after signing Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid.
Steve Crossman is joined by Guillem Balague, Julien Laurens, Raphael Honigstein and Kristof Terreur to preview Sunday's huge game at Wembley.
As England look to end 55 years of hurt, the team look at the reaction across Europe to the winning penalty and ‘Happy Kane’.
Filippo Ricci, Spanish football correspondent for Italy’s Gazzetta Dello Sport, joins the pod to talk Italian swag, national anthems and the spirit Roberto Mancini has brought to the country.
SMS Message: This Euros landed in an odd year so I have had to change all my usual superstitions to as near their opposite as possible. Haven't used them all up yet so for the final I will finally predict an England win, praise the player I want to play well and invite my Welsh father-in-law to watch the game with me. from Trev, Market Harborough
This Euros landed in an odd year so I have had to change all my usual superstitions to as near their opposite as possible. Haven't used them all up yet so for the final I will finally predict an England win, praise the player I want to play well and invite my Welsh father-in-law to watch the game with me.
Arsenal close to Lokonga signing
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Arsenal are closing in on the €20m (£17.2m) signing of
Belgian Under-21 international midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.
The youngster was allowed to miss Anderlecht’s pre-season
training camp in order to complete the move and it is expected he will have a
medical within the next 48 hours before signing a long-term contract with the
Gunners.
Lokonga is viewed as part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term
overhaul of an Arsenal squad that finished eighth in the last two seasons –
their worst successive finishes in over 40 years – and will not play in Europe
next season for the first time since 1996.
It's not all about us - we also want to hear from you this morning.
How are you feeling two days out from the final? What plans to do you have for the big day? Any superstitions you need to keep?
You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
'Final shot'
Gareth Southgate is also on the back of the Metro, with the Three Lions boss speaking of his pride at having the chance to bring so much happiness to the country after a difficult few years.
'Loud & Proud'
The Star also leads on Southgate and says 'Lionsmania' is gripping England after more 27 million people watched Wednesday's semi-final.
'Lion King'
The Mirror also leads on quotes from Gareth Southgate, who says he "couldn't be prouder to be an Englishman" after leading his country to the final.
'Share our glory'
The Mail also leads on the England players donating their prize money to NHS charities.
It also reports that Wembley will employ more stewards for Sunday's final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the stadium for the Denmark game.
'Pride of Lions'
The Express reports that the England players will donate their Euros bonuses to NHS charities.
The squad could share up to £9.5m in prize money if they beat Italy in Sunday's final.
'Wembley show of emotion'
You will not be surprised to hear that England's game with Italy dominates the back pages.
The Guardian leads on Gareth Southgate, who has described his overwhelming pride at leading England to their first major men's tournament final since 1966.
Let's start with a look at this morning's back pages...
Good morning
After the euphoria of Wednesday night we now have the long, nervous wait until Sunday's final.
Thankfully, the BBC Sport live page is here to keep you entertained all the way.
Stand by for all the latest news and gossip as we build up to the game, plus all the breaking transfer news.
'I danced in Gareth’s shoes'
England coach Chris Powell reveals how he and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate bonded as youngsters at Crystal Palace.
Gareth Southgate - by those who know him best
This is great from my colleagues Alistair Magowan and Stephan Shemilt on Gareth Southgate.
They have spoken to former teachers, youth coaches, team-mates, managers and school friends to find out what really makes the England manager tick.
It is well worth your time - check it out here.
'I'm here to win all the titles'
Fancy some Euro 2020 final preview content?
Of course you do!
Head over to BBC Sounds to check out the latest edition of the Euros Daily Podcast.
It's not all about us - we also want to hear from you this morning.
How are you feeling two days out from the final? What plans to do you have for the big day? Any superstitions you need to keep?
You can tweet us #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
'Final shot'
Gareth Southgate is also on the back of the Metro, with the Three Lions boss speaking of his pride at having the chance to bring so much happiness to the country after a difficult few years.
'Loud & Proud'
The Star also leads on Southgate and says 'Lionsmania' is gripping England after more 27 million people watched Wednesday's semi-final.
'Lion King'
The Mirror also leads on quotes from Gareth Southgate, who says he "couldn't be prouder to be an Englishman" after leading his country to the final.
'Share our glory'
The Mail also leads on the England players donating their prize money to NHS charities.
It also reports that Wembley will employ more stewards for Sunday's final after hundreds of ticketless fans got into the stadium for the Denmark game.
'Pride of Lions'
The Express reports that the England players will donate their Euros bonuses to NHS charities.
The squad could share up to £9.5m in prize money if they beat Italy in Sunday's final.
'Wembley show of emotion'
You will not be surprised to hear that England's game with Italy dominates the back pages.
The Guardian leads on Gareth Southgate, who has described his overwhelming pride at leading England to their first major men's tournament final since 1966.
Good morning
After the euphoria of Wednesday night we now have the long, nervous wait until Sunday's final.
Thankfully, the BBC Sport live page is here to keep you entertained all the way.
Stand by for all the latest news and gossip as we build up to the game, plus all the breaking transfer news.
Let's go!