Euro 2020 reaction as Italy reach final, plus England v Denmark build-up

It's party time for Italy and La Gazzetta dello Sport mentions the 'penalty pain for Spain' against 'heroic Italy at Wembley'.
Insigne pays tribute to injured team-mate Spinazzola
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
There was a touching moment during Italy's celebrations as Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne paid tribute to team-mate Leonardo Spinazzola, the Roma left-back who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament after suffering an Achilles injury in their quarter-final win over Belgium.
Azzurri reach fourth Euros final
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
Italy have now reached their 10th major tournament final, progressing to the final of the European Championship for the fourth time.
Italy have scored 12 goals at Euro 2020, their joint-highest total at a major tournament. Spain have scored 13 goals at Euro 2020, their best goal return at a single edition of the Euros.
Italy became just the second side in Euros history to have as many as five different players score two or more goals at a single edition of the competition (Chiesa, Pessina, Insigne, Immobile and Locatelli), after France in 2000 - that side, of course, beat Italy in the final.
We are proud for our people - Mancini
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
Roberto Mancini managed to smarten himself up in time for his post-match interviews. And what a treat it was to hear his dulcet tones again after his time in the Premier League as Manchester City boss.
'Pure theatre as Italy present formidable obstacle in final'
Roberto Mancini looked dishevelled for the first time at Euro 2020, Italy's immaculately-attired coach drained of energy after the triumphant conclusion to a night of high tension and huge quality at Wembley.
Mancini was thrown about by his jubilant players after Jorginho's ice-cool spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out settled a magnificent Euro 2020 semi-final in Italy's favour at the cruel expense of Spain.
This was pure theatre, with a 60,000 crowd at Wembley adding colour to the fight to face either England or Denmark in Sunday's final, the stadium splashed with the red of Spain at one end and the victorious blue of Italy at the other as crowds flocked back in ever bigger numbers after pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Italy's eventual win was worthy of an audience filling Wembley twice over, the joy of Mancini and his players a brutal contrast to the despair of much-derided Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who had actually rescued them with an equaliser in normal time after Federico Chiesa's superb opener for Italy.
Click here for more from Phil on the "formidable obstacle" Italy present in the final.
Nerves, what nerves?
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
Spain captain Sergio Busquets was replaced during extra time so Jordi Alba was handed the armband.
And it was great to see him and Italy skipper Giorgio Chiellini having a joke as they tried to decide which end they'd take the penalties at.
Chiellini pretended to punch Alba before embracing the Barcelona left-back. Nerves, what nerves? They were about to decide who would reach the European Championship final but you'd have thought it was an Under-10s game!
European heavyweights go the distance
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
This was the 10th occasion both Spain and Italy have competed in a penalty shootout at a major tournament, more than any other European nations.
Italy v Spain (10) is now the most played fixture amongst European nations in major tournament history.
This was the ninth time Italy have gone to extra time at the Euros, more than any other team, while Spain equalled the record for extra time appearances at a single edition of the competition (three - level with Portugal in 2016).
Wembley crowd revels in semi-final thriller
Italy 1-1 Spain (AET, Italy win 4-2 on pens)
Fears about an empty stadium or quiet crowd proved unfounded despite tickets still being on sale during the day, and with fans unable to fly from either country without having to quarantine for too long to watch the game.
Ultimately there was a crowd of 57,811 at Wembley and they revelled in a game that went from end to end, which ebbed and flowed, before Italy came out victorious.
Sure, there were only two goals. But it didn't feel like it. It was gripping stuff. And look at these scenes at the end. Not too shabby for a Tuesday night in London.
