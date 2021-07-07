Euro 2020 reaction as Italy reach final, plus England v Denmark build-up

Roberto Mancini looked dishevelled for the first time at Euro 2020, Italy's immaculately-attired coach drained of energy after the triumphant conclusion to a night of high tension and huge quality at Wembley.

Mancini was thrown about by his jubilant players after Jorginho's ice-cool spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out settled a magnificent Euro 2020 semi-final in Italy's favour at the cruel expense of Spain.

This was pure theatre, with a 60,000 crowd at Wembley adding colour to the fight to face either England or Denmark in Sunday's final, the stadium splashed with the red of Spain at one end and the victorious blue of Italy at the other as crowds flocked back in ever bigger numbers after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Italy's eventual win was worthy of an audience filling Wembley twice over, the joy of Mancini and his players a brutal contrast to the despair of much-derided Spain striker Alvaro Morata, who had actually rescued them with an equaliser in normal time after Federico Chiesa's superb opener for Italy.

