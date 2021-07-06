Live
Italy v Spain semi-final build-up, plus England latest
The opportunity to bring happiness for our fans, our nation, is very special - Southgate
Spain stay at home for final session
Italy v Spain (20:00 BST)
Luis Enrique's Spain squad trained at their Las Rozas base in Madrid on Monday.
Spain in semis after surviving another scare
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (AET, Spain win 3-1 on pens)
Three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a penalty shootout and reach the semi-finals.
Ranked sixth in the world, Spain also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.
They were in front in St Petersburg against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.
Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised following a mistake at the back by Spain but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off nine minutes later.
Italy have been training at the Hive
Italy v Spain (20:00 BST)
Italy coach Roberto Mancini and his players were training at Barnet's the Hive stadium on Monday.
The Azzurri have been arguably the best team so far
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Italy set up their semi-final with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich.
The game may not have been a goal feast like some of the last-16 ties but it was an intense battle between two excellent teams playing fantastic football.
Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team. And the Azzurri's two goals by Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne - which took the team up to 13 consecutive wins and 32 games without defeat - were of the highest quality.
Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Romelu Lukaku scored a penalty, but Italy prevailed.
Euro 2020 semi-final fixtures
Both kick-off times BST
In case you needed reminding, here are the semi-final fixtures, folks. And both are being played at Wembley, along with Sunday's final:
The semi-finals are here
We had to wait an extra year for Euro 2020, and we're on day 26 of the delayed tournament, but the semi-finals are here... and they include England.
As Gary Lineker said after the Three Lions' last-16 win over Germany, "What a time to be alive." Enjoy!