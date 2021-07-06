Italy v Spain semi-final build-up, plus England latest

Three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a penalty shootout and reach the semi-finals.

Ranked sixth in the world, Spain also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.

They were in front in St Petersburg against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.

Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised following a mistake at the back by Spain but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off nine minutes later.