Watch: FA Cup Third Qualifying Round - Hanley Town v Brackley Town

'I didn't have the jab and I thought I was going to die' - non-league boss on Covid-19 battle
It is Saturday, 17 July 2021 and Anthony Johnson is enjoying a beer after Chester's pre-season win over Bury AFC.
The new National League North season is four weeks away and joint managers Johnson and Bernard Morley are finalising plans.
Nine days later Johnson, 38, is lying in a hospital bed attached to several machines after testing positive for coronavirus. He is wearing an oxygen mask and has been told by medics his kidneys are failing.
"One minute I'm having a beer, the next day I've got Covid and a week later I'm in hospital hooked up to every type of machine," says Johnson, who had put off getting vaccinated.
"It's a lesson in how quickly life can turn.
"I didn't know if I was going to survive to tell the story."
Meet the two teams
Hanley Town, who play in the Midland League Premier Division - the ninth tier of English football, could pull off the biggest upset of the round should they beat opponents Brackley Town.
The club from the Potteries lie a full three divisions below their Northamptonshire-based opposition Brackley in the pyramid.
Hanley have never reached this stage of the competition previously, and have already progressed through four rounds to make it this far, having beaten Chasetown 2-1 in the last round.
By contrast Brackley, who are currently second in National League North, boast an impressive recent cup record, with three appearances in the second round proper over the past eight years.
Brackley entered the qualifying in the last round and beat Coalville Town 4-2 to reach the third round.
What have you missed so far?
The first qualifying round saw BBC Sport stream Nuneaton Borough's 3-1 victory at Lichfield City.
Two screamers from Ryan Edmunds and Louis Baker helped them on their to the second qualifying round, and a tie away at Stratford Town.
You can watch those goals below, and a full-match replay is available on BBC iPlayer.
The last round saw Jersey Bulls away trip to Sutton Common Rovers shown live, and the game finished 2-2.
You can watch all of the goals in 60 seconds below.
How can I watch the FA Cup?
BBC iPlayer
You can watch live coverage of the FA Cup third qualifying round tie between Hanley Town and Brackley Town at the top of this page on the BBC Sport website & app and on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.
The BBC will have live coverage of at least one game in every round, from the Extra Preliminary Round, all the way through to the final which is pencilled in for Saturday, 14 May.
Saturday, 2 October
12:20-14:30 BST - Hanley Town v Brackley Town – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app and BBC iPlayer
