Watch: FA Cup Third Qualifying Round - Hanley Town v Brackley Town

Hanley Town, who play in the Midland League Premier Division - the ninth tier of English football, could pull off the biggest upset of the round should they beat opponents Brackley Town.

The club from the Potteries lie a full three divisions below their Northamptonshire-based opposition Brackley in the pyramid.

Hanley have never reached this stage of the competition previously, and have already progressed through four rounds to make it this far, having beaten Chasetown 2-1 in the last round.

By contrast Brackley, who are currently second in National League North, boast an impressive recent cup record, with three appearances in the second round proper over the past eight years.

Brackley entered the qualifying in the last round and beat Coalville Town 4-2 to reach the third round.