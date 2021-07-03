Italy to play Spain in semis & Ukraine v England build-up

Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich.

Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team.

The game did not disappoint.

Nicolo Barella wriggled through three defenders before drilling in the opener and Lorenzo Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of the tournament.

Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku scored the penalty.

Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was the Azzurri who progressed.