Italy to play Spain in semis & Ukraine v England build-up

Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team.
The game did not disappoint.
Nicolo Barella wriggled through three defenders before drilling in the opener and Lorenzo Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of the tournament.
Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku scored the penalty.
Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was the Azzurri who progressed.
Will striker shortcomings cost Spain?
Spain may be the tournament's top scorers - but could a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them?
Five of their 12 goals came against Slovakia in the group stages and they have played more minutes than any other team left in the competition, after needing extra time twice. In their other three games they have scored only once on each occasion.
Luis Enrique's side have had a remarkable 69 more attacks than any other team in the tournament - an astonishing 235 more than England - as well as more corners than anyone else.
But they are making life hard for themselves by being so wasteful in front of goal. So could it cost them?
Switzerland 1-1 Spain(aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
Switzerland v Spain was the fifth Euro
2020 knockout match to go to extra-time; no edition of European Championships
has seen more (level with 1996 & 2016).
Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria was
credited with what was the 10th own goal to be scored at Euro 2020 –
more than the 15 previous editions of the European Championship finals combined
(nine).
Switzerland’s Remo Freuler received
the sixth red card awarded at Euro 2020, twice as many as were given at the
previous tournament in 2016 (three). Indeed, only 2000 (10) and 1996 (7) have
ever seen more at a single European Championship edition.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sommer time
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer
made 10 saves against Spain, the most by a goalkeeper in a knockout round match
without losing that game (in open play) since Ivo Viktor made 15 saves for Czechoslovakia in
the 1976 final v Germany, which the Czechs won on penalties.
EPACopyright: EPA
'Manos de santo'
'Holy Hands' is the headline on Diario AS, referring to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who saved two penalties in the shootout.
ASCopyright: AS
Post update
The Spanish media are understandably in jubilant mood after Friday's victory.
MarcaCopyright: Marca
WATCH: Freuler sent off
Premier League referee Michael Oliver showed Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler a straight red card for a late, sliding challenge on Gerard Moreno.
Harsh or fair?
Use those thumbs - thumbs up for fair, thumbs down for harsh!
Spain edge past Swiss on penalties
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (AET - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
First, to St Petersburg, where three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Luis Enrique's side also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.
They were in front in against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.
Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
They held on to force extra time and a shootout but missed three spot kicks which ultimately proved costly.
Friday's results
This has been a thrilling tournament so far and Friday's games did not disappoint. Here's the scores on the doors:
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Before all that
Before we focus all our attention on this evening, let's have a look back at last night's action....
The Eternal City awaits
Ukraine v England (20:00 BST)
England will attempt to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years when they face Ukraine this evening.
After ending their 55-year wait for a knockout win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate's side now head to Rome - their first match away from home of the tournament.
Victory will set up a semi-final tie against the Czech Republic or Denmark back at Wembley next week.
It doesn't get much bigger....
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning
Glad you’ve tuned in. You’ve obviously heard there’s a football match on tonight…
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Switzerland v Spain was the fifth Euro
2020 knockout match to go to extra-time; no edition of European Championships
has seen more (level with 1996 & 2016).
-
Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria was
credited with what was the 10th own goal to be scored at Euro 2020 –
more than the 15 previous editions of the European Championship finals combined
(nine).
-
Switzerland’s Remo Freuler received
the sixth red card awarded at Euro 2020, twice as many as were given at the
previous tournament in 2016 (three). Indeed, only 2000 (10) and 1996 (7) have
ever seen more at a single European Championship edition.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images EPACopyright: EPA ASCopyright: AS MarcaCopyright: Marca
-
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
-
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Watch: Insigne's stunner
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Has Lorenzo Insigne scored the goal of the tournament? It is certainly up there.
Click the video below to watch it from all angles.
Absolutely delicious.
Italy march on
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich.
Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team.
The game did not disappoint.
Nicolo Barella wriggled through three defenders before drilling in the opener and Lorenzo Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of the tournament.
Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku scored the penalty.
Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was the Azzurri who progressed.
Will striker shortcomings cost Spain?
Spain may be the tournament's top scorers - but could a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them?
Five of their 12 goals came against Slovakia in the group stages and they have played more minutes than any other team left in the competition, after needing extra time twice. In their other three games they have scored only once on each occasion.
Luis Enrique's side have had a remarkable 69 more attacks than any other team in the tournament - an astonishing 235 more than England - as well as more corners than anyone else.
But they are making life hard for themselves by being so wasteful in front of goal. So could it cost them?
Read BBC Sport's analysis here.
Extra time, own goals and red cards - the stats
Switzerland 1-1 Spain(aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
Sommer time
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made 10 saves against Spain, the most by a goalkeeper in a knockout round match without losing that game (in open play) since Ivo Viktor made 15 saves for Czechoslovakia in the 1976 final v Germany, which the Czechs won on penalties.
'Manos de santo'
'Holy Hands' is the headline on Diario AS, referring to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who saved two penalties in the shootout.
Post update
The Spanish media are understandably in jubilant mood after Friday's victory.
WATCH: Freuler sent off
Premier League referee Michael Oliver showed Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler a straight red card for a late, sliding challenge on Gerard Moreno.
Harsh or fair?
Use those thumbs - thumbs up for fair, thumbs down for harsh!
Spain edge past Swiss on penalties
Switzerland 1-1 Spain (AET - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
First, to St Petersburg, where three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Luis Enrique's side also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.
They were in front in against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.
Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.
They held on to force extra time and a shootout but missed three spot kicks which ultimately proved costly.
Friday's results
This has been a thrilling tournament so far and Friday's games did not disappoint. Here's the scores on the doors:
Before all that
Before we focus all our attention on this evening, let's have a look back at last night's action....
The Eternal City awaits
Ukraine v England (20:00 BST)
England will attempt to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years when they face Ukraine this evening.
After ending their 55-year wait for a knockout win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate's side now head to Rome - their first match away from home of the tournament.
Victory will set up a semi-final tie against the Czech Republic or Denmark back at Wembley next week.
It doesn't get much bigger....
Good morning
Glad you’ve tuned in. You’ve obviously heard there’s a football match on tonight…