Italy to play Spain in semis & Ukraine v England build-up

Thomas Mallows

  1. Watch: Insigne's stunner

    Belgium 1-2 Italy

    Has Lorenzo Insigne scored the goal of the tournament? It is certainly up there.

    Click the video below to watch it from all angles.

    Absolutely delicious.

    Euro 2020: All the angles of Lorenzo Insigne's stunning goal
  2. Italy march on

    Belgium 1-2 Italy

    Italy set up a Euro 2020 semi-final match with Spain after edging an exhilarating tie with Belgium in Munich.

    Italy have been arguably the best team at the tournament so far, while Belgium are the world's top-ranked team.

    The game did not disappoint.

    Nicolo Barella wriggled through three defenders before drilling in the opener and Lorenzo Insigne ran from the halfway line before curling in one of the goals of the tournament.

    Belgium were given hope late in the first half when Giovanni di Lorenzo fouled Jeremy Doku and Romelu Lukaku scored the penalty.

    Both sides had chances to score again in a breathless second half but with no goals it was the Azzurri who progressed.

    Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne super strike sees Italy through to semis
  3. Will striker shortcomings cost Spain?

    Spain may be the tournament's top scorers - but could a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them?

    Five of their 12 goals came against Slovakia in the group stages and they have played more minutes than any other team left in the competition, after needing extra time twice. In their other three games they have scored only once on each occasion.

    Luis Enrique's side have had a remarkable 69 more attacks than any other team in the tournament - an astonishing 235 more than England - as well as more corners than anyone else.

    But they are making life hard for themselves by being so wasteful in front of goal. So could it cost them?

    Read BBC Sport's analysis here.

    Koke reacts after missing a chance
  4. Extra time, own goals and red cards - the stats

    Switzerland 1-1 Spain(aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)

    • Switzerland v Spain was the fifth Euro 2020 knockout match to go to extra-time; no edition of European Championships has seen more (level with 1996 & 2016).
    • Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria was credited with what was the 10th own goal to be scored at Euro 2020 – more than the 15 previous editions of the European Championship finals combined (nine).
    • Switzerland’s Remo Freuler received the sixth red card awarded at Euro 2020, twice as many as were given at the previous tournament in 2016 (three). Indeed, only 2000 (10) and 1996 (7) have ever seen more at a single European Championship edition.
    Remo Freuler is shown a red card
  5. Sommer time

    Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)

    Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer made 10 saves against Spain, the most by a goalkeeper in a knockout round match without losing that game (in open play) since Ivo Viktor made 15 saves for Czechoslovakia in the 1976 final v Germany, which the Czechs won on penalties.

    Jann Sommer making a save
  6. 'Manos de santo'

    'Holy Hands' is the headline on Diario AS, referring to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who saved two penalties in the shootout.

    AS front page
  7. Post update

    The Spanish media are understandably in jubilant mood after Friday's victory.

    Marca front page
  8. WATCH: Freuler sent off

    Premier League referee Michael Oliver showed Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler a straight red card for a late, sliding challenge on Gerard Moreno.

    Harsh or fair?

    Use those thumbs - thumbs up for fair, thumbs down for harsh!

    Euro 2020 Switzerland v Spain: Remo Freuler red card brings Switzerland down to 10
  9. Spain edge past Swiss on penalties

    Switzerland 1-1 Spain (AET - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)

    First, to St Petersburg, where three-time champions Spain survived another scare to beat 10-man Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout.

    Luis Enrique's side also needed extra time to defeat Croatia in the last 16 despite leading 3-1 with five minutes of normal time to play.

    They were in front in against Switzerland too - midfielder Denis Zakaria deflected Jordi Alba's shot into his own net to give Spain an early lead.

    Swiss captain Xherdan Shaqiri equalised but team-mate Remo Freuler was sent off with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

    They held on to force extra time and a shootout but missed three spot kicks which ultimately proved costly.

    Euro 2020: Spain beat 10 men Switzerland on penalties to reach semi-finals
  10. Friday's results

    This has been a thrilling tournament so far and Friday's games did not disappoint. Here's the scores on the doors:

    • Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet - Spain win 3-1 on penalties)
    • Belgium 1-2 Italy
  11. Before all that

    Before we focus all our attention on this evening, let's have a look back at last night's action....

  12. The Eternal City awaits

    Ukraine v England (20:00 BST)

    England will attempt to qualify for their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years when they face Ukraine this evening.

    After ending their 55-year wait for a knockout win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, Gareth Southgate's side now head to Rome - their first match away from home of the tournament.

    Victory will set up a semi-final tie against the Czech Republic or Denmark back at Wembley next week.

    It doesn't get much bigger....

    John Stones celebrating
  13. Good morning

    Glad you’ve tuned in. You’ve obviously heard there’s a football match on tonight…

    Harry Kane celebrating
    Gareth Southgate celebrating
    Artem Dovbyk and Yevhen Makarenko celebrating
    Andriy Shevchenko smiling
