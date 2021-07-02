Euro 2020 - quarter-final build-up and transfer latest

The 'cultural reboot' Manchester United let it be known they were aiming for after Jose Mourinho's departure and the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018 is difficult to define.

United are not the only ones to talk about their "DNA" as though there is a coherent thread running through an organisation more than 100 years old.

In truth, it is merely a nod to the time a club was at its best - reminders which recapture former glories, and generate a feel-good factor with the promise of better times to come.

To that end, the prospect of a young Londoner playing on the right wing at Old Trafford, even if the famous number seven shirt cannot be his just yet as it belongs to Edinson Cavani, brings recollections of David Beckham.

And his style, speed, directness and ability to beat an opponent with a deft piece of skill or movement of the hips, is straight out of the playbook created by, among others, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and George Best.

The return of Jadon Sancho to Manchester, four years after he left City for Borussia Dortmund, will be one of the biggest deals of the summer, both for the price and the excitement it generates.

