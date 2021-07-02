Live
Euro 2020 - quarter-final build-up and transfer latest
England's Euro 2020 quarter-final on BBC - plus full TV schedule & route to the final
Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay
Gossip - Man Utd identify Calvert-Lewin as ideal candidate
The Sun
Could Jadon Sancho be joined at Old Trafford by another England squad member?
The Sun are reporting that Manchester United are keen to sign a striker and have identified Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, as the ideal candidate.
'A talented trailblazer and hybrid of the modern age'
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The 'cultural reboot' Manchester United let it be known they were aiming for after Jose Mourinho's departure and the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2018 is difficult to define.
United are not the only ones to talk about their "DNA" as though there is a coherent thread running through an organisation more than 100 years old.
In truth, it is merely a nod to the time a club was at its best - reminders which recapture former glories, and generate a feel-good factor with the promise of better times to come.
To that end, the prospect of a young Londoner playing on the right wing at Old Trafford, even if the famous number seven shirt cannot be his just yet as it belongs to Edinson Cavani, brings recollections of David Beckham.
And his style, speed, directness and ability to beat an opponent with a deft piece of skill or movement of the hips, is straight out of the playbook created by, among others, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and George Best.
The return of Jadon Sancho to Manchester, four years after he left City for Borussia Dortmund, will be one of the biggest deals of the summer, both for the price and the excitement it generates.
Click here for more from Simon on what it means for 'street footballer' Sancho to be 'coming home'.
Man Utd agree Sancho fee with Dortmund
Jadon Sancho has had a surprisingly small part to play for England during Euro 2020 but he could finally be joining Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield this summer.
The Premier League club said on Thursday that they are "delighted" after agreeing a fee in principle of 85m euros (£73m) with Borussia Dortmund for Sancho.
The 21-year-old winger is expected to sign a five-year contract with the option of a sixth. He will finalise terms and complete a medical after the Euros.
Post update
France 3-3 Switzerland (AET, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)
Yep, that Pogba dance did NOT age well.
'France thought they'd put little Switzerland in their right place again'
France 3-3 Switzerland (AET, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)
BBC World Service
Former Liverpool and Switzerland defender Stephane Henchoz has spoken with BBC World Service about that memorable game on Monday.
“I think it’s one of these nights that everybody will remember where they were when it happened in 20, 30, 40 years," he said. "We’ve never reached the quarter-final in a major tournament. By beating France, the world champion, it adds something extra to the performance.
“I think the difference was that Switzerland played as a team, and France played as individuals. Switzerland deserved to win on penalties because they showed more character. When they were losing 3-1, everyone thought the game is over. The manager wasn’t afraid to substitute players. He took out Xherdan Shaqiri – a big player for us – Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic, and brought on young lads that nobody even in Switzerland knew much about, and they took the pens. Out of the five pens, four were taken by subs. Everybody will remember this night.
Asked what he thought when it went from 1-0 to 1-2, Henchoz added: “We were more or less expecting it. You think 'yeah, once-again we are the little one, we missed the opportunity, we will get punished' – and it’s exactly what happened. Then it was 3-1, and the French players thought it was over. When you look at Pogba’s celebration, the little dance, he was convinced it was over and the rest of the payers as well. They showed a little bit of arrogance, thinking 'this little Switzerland, for an hour they were a bit annoying, but now we’ve put them in their right place again'.”
'Outstanding' Pogba strike - goal of the tournament?
France 3-3 Switzerland (AET, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)
Switzerland held a surprise lead at half-time and then missed a penalty... and they were made to pay as within four minutes France were in front after a Karim Benzema double.
The reigning world champions then thought they'd done enough to book their place in the quarter-finals when Manchester United's Paul Pogba fired in this beauty. The Swiss had other ideas though.
Swiss upset the French - shock of the tournament?
France 3-3 Switzerland (AET, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)
Firstly, let's remind ourselves of the biggest shock of the tournament so far, as Switzerland came from 3-1 down to take France to extra time on Monday and then knock the World Cup holders out of the last 16 on penalties.
