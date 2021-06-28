Live
Euro 2020 reaction - Big names fall as Belgium and Czechs reach last eight
viewing this page
'Now or never for Belgium's golden generation' - but at what cost has Portugal win come?
'Now or never for Belgium's golden generation' - but at what cost has Portugal win come?
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA
Czechs spring surprise to knock out Dutch
Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport
The Czech Republic pulled off the shock of the European Championship so far by defeating the Netherlands and booking their place in the last eight after defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off.
Tomas Holes nodded in the opener 13 minutes after De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Holes then turned provider for Schick as the Czechs doubled their lead on 80 minutes.
The Netherlands, down to 10 men for over half an hour, had a huge chance earlier on as Donyell Malen raced through one-on-one with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
But the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, 24 places behind the Dutch, went on to silence those in orange at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, setting up a quarter-final with Denmark on Saturday, 3 July.
Big names fall as Belgium and Czechs march on
Half of Euro 2020's quarter-final line-up is now known and two big names crashed out in the latest last-16 ties on Sunday.
The Netherlands were reduced to 10 men before suffering a surprise defeat to the Czech Republic before holders Portugal were beaten by the world's number one ranked team, Belgium.
I'll bring you all the reaction and look ahead to the next two instalments of knockout action.