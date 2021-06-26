Build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16 and transfer latest

The Telegraph also has news of the Football Association being committed to offering Gareth Southgate a new deal as England boss.
And after the inflatable unicorn at the 2018 World Cup, it seems the new mascot for the England squad is an inflatable killer whale.
Kane's had no Spurs contact over his future while at Euro 2020
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Harry Kane said he has had no contact with Tottenham regarding his future as he focuses on peaking in time to help his country at Euro 2020.
The 27-year-old striker's club situation has been the topic of heavy speculation after he told Spurs he wanted to leave.
The England captain has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.
"It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise," said Kane. "When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team."
Kane has yet to score at Euro 2020, but says transfer speculation has nothing to do with that.
"I feel like it's one of them where if you're not scoring as a striker, people look for every little angle why you're not scoring and that's probably the case in this tournament so far," he said. "But like I said, as long as I'm focused, I've got the self-belief I have, I'm not worried about anyone else."
City manager Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the England international, 25, and it is anticipated City will make a concerted attempt to sign Grealish this summer as part of an ambitious transfer plan which includes serious interest in England captain Harry Kane.
The Express leads on Gareth Southgate but also has an update on Manchester City's interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.
FA would 'love' Southgate to stay England boss beyond 2022
This story features on a few of Saturday's back pages so I'll give you that first.
It's about Gareth Southgate and the Football Association saying they would "love" him to continue as England manager beyond the end of his contract "regardless" of the result in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.
"Our support is unwavering," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. "We are 100% behind Gareth.
"Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. We feel he is brilliant, both on and off the pitch. We want him to carry on. He's doing a great job. Regardless of Tuesday. Absolutely.
"Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract."
Bullingham expects to hold "formal conversations" with Southgate over his contract after Euro 2020.
Good morning
And welcome as we build up to a huge game for Wales at Euro 2020. They kick off the last 16 against Denmark later, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Can they repeat their heroics of 2016?
We'll also bring you all the latest transfer news... but first, today's papers.
Wales have 'no fear' for last-16 tie
Wales v Denmark (17:00 BST)
The Guardian
The Guardian leads on Wales, saying they will have 'no fear' as they kick off the knockout stages against Denmark later.
Rashford having a 'whale of a time'
The Daily Telegraph
Kane's 'ready to peak' for England
The Mail goes with the same headline as the Express, and also has Harry Kane saying he is "ready to peak" for England having not scored in the group stage.
Aston Villa determined to keep Man City target Grealish
And here's the latest we have on Jack Grealish, with Phil McNulty and Simon Stone reporting that Manchester City face a fight to sign the £100m-rated midfielder - with Aston Villa determined to keep their captain after opening talks on a new contract.
Grealish only signed a new five-year deal with Villa in September.
'Carry On Gareth'
The Daily Express
FA would 'love' Southgate to stay England boss beyond 2022
This story features on a few of Saturday's back pages so I'll give you that first.
It's about Gareth Southgate and the Football Association saying they would "love" him to continue as England manager beyond the end of his contract "regardless" of the result in Tuesday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Germany.
Southgate, 50 is under contract until after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar. He steered England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and guided them to the Euro 2020 knockout stage.
"Our support is unwavering," said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. "We are 100% behind Gareth.
"Gareth knows exactly how we feel about him. We feel he is brilliant, both on and off the pitch. We want him to carry on. He's doing a great job. Regardless of Tuesday. Absolutely.
"Gareth has done a brilliant job, finishing top of the group, really solid defence, and he's done really well on and off the pitch, in every aspect. We would love him to carry on, for sure, beyond this contract."
Bullingham expects to hold "formal conversations" with Southgate over his contract after Euro 2020.
