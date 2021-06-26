Build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16 and transfer latest

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Harry Kane said he has had no contact with Tottenham regarding his future as he focuses on peaking in time to help his country at Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old striker's club situation has been the topic of heavy speculation after he told Spurs he wanted to leave.

The England captain has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.

"It doesn't really bother me about the outside noise," said Kane. "When I'm here I'm with the boys, I try to help the boys, be a leader in the team."

Kane has yet to score at Euro 2020, but says transfer speculation has nothing to do with that.

"I feel like it's one of them where if you're not scoring as a striker, people look for every little angle why you're not scoring and that's probably the case in this tournament so far," he said. "But like I said, as long as I'm focused, I've got the self-belief I have, I'm not worried about anyone else."