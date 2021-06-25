Transfer latest and build-up to start of Euro 2020 last 16

And welcome to today's live page, where we'll be bringing you all the latest football updates and looking ahead to the start of the knockout stages for Euro 2020. Today's another rest day but the last 16 kicks off on Saturday with Wales taking on Denmark (17:00 BST) before Italy face Austria (20:00).
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page, where we'll be bringing you all the latest football updates and looking ahead to the start of the knockout stages for Euro 2020.
Today's another rest day but the last 16 kicks off on Saturday with Wales taking on Denmark (17:00 BST) before Italy face Austria (20:00).